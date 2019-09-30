Turkey-chaired congress averts postal union's closure

  • September 30 2019 09:34:00

Turkey-chaired congress averts postal union's closure

GENEVA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey-chaired congress averts postal unions closure

An extraordinary congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) chaired by Turkey saved the union from "certain" dissolution, a Turkish official said on Sept. 29. 

The congress of UPU, a U.N. agency, was held last week in Geneva, where fees in the global postal services sector were discussed.     

UPU survived its most tense period in history, as the U.S. threatened to leave due to the fee rate of posts coming from China.     

Kenan Bozgeyik, chairman of the UPU Council of Administration and director-general of Turkey's state-run postal service, told Anadolu Agency that under Ankara's chairmanship, the congress ended in success.     

Bozgeyik said UPU was "certainly" about to dissolve with the U.S. threatening to leave the union, which he said it would have no consensus been reached at the congress.     

"We fought hard to overcome these problems at UPU and the sector. We're having great success with the support of our government and president," he said.     

The agreement reached at the congress was seen largely to prevent looming chaos in the global postal system.     

conference,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to develop indigenous fighter jets: Erdoğan

    Turkey to develop indigenous fighter jets: Erdoğan

  2. Demolition of illegal buildings starts in Bodrum

    Demolition of illegal buildings starts in Bodrum

  3. A hot political season begins in Turkey

    A hot political season begins in Turkey

  4. 2,864 earthquake assembly areas in Istanbul: AFAD head

    2,864 earthquake assembly areas in Istanbul: AFAD head

  5. Turkey shoots down unidentified UAV near Syria

    Turkey shoots down unidentified UAV near Syria
Recommended
Turkey to uncover the truth on Khashoggi murder: Erdoğan

Turkey to uncover the truth on Khashoggi murder: Erdoğan
Americans get taste of Turkish culture at DC festival

Americans get taste of Turkish culture at DC festival

Turkey sends condolences to India over flood disaster

Turkey sends condolences to India over flood disaster
Turkey hails landmark presidential polls in Afghanistan

Turkey hails landmark presidential polls in Afghanistan
Turkey, US hold 7th joint helicopter flight over Syria

Turkey, US hold 7th joint helicopter flight over Syria

Merkel ally to visit Turkey to discuss EU refugee deal

Merkel ally to visit Turkey to discuss EU refugee deal

WORLD I want to meet my accuser: Trump

I want to meet my accuser: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 29 he wants and deserves to meet the anonymous whistleblower at the center of the fast-moving scandal that has triggered an impeachment probe against him.    
ECONOMY Turkey posts $2.5 billion foreign trade gap in August

Turkey posts $2.5 billion foreign trade gap in August

Turkey's foreign trade balance ran a $2.5 billion deficit in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Sept. 30.
SPORTS First Turkish winner in World Superbike history

First Turkish winner in World Superbike history

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu on Sept. 28 became the first-ever Turkish winner of the World Superbike Championship after stunning series leader Jonathan Rea by overtaking him in the final lap. 