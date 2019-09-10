Turkey cannot bear a new influx of migrants: Erdoğan

  September 10 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey cannot bear a new influx of migrants from Syria, Turkish president said in the capital Ankara on Sept. 10.

"We expect from the U.S. to stand with us in our efforts on fighting terrorism and on establishing safe zones for migrants," Erdoğan said at a reception, which was held as part of U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' visit to Turkey.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns -- including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the U.S. has sometimes been allied with.

Speaking about bilateral trade with the U.S., the Turkish president said he discussed with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on initiating
negotiations on free trade agreement, adding related ministers from both countries would start working on it soon.

"We want more U.S. companies to invest in our country. We are ready to provide every necessary support to the U.S. investors," he highlighted.

Turkey, US aim to achieve trade target in balanced way

Turkey and the U.S. expect to achieve $100 billion of mutual trade target in a balanced way, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Sept. 9.     

"What we anticipate it to consist of with the $50 billion more from  the U.S. side to Turkey and $50 billion more from the Turkish side to U.S.," Ross said during a press meeting held with Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan in the capital Ankara.      

Highlighting that the target was many times of its current level, Ross said: "So we are anticipating that it would be very balanced and greatly enlarged amount of trade."     

Ross said although the numbers sound very large, it is relatively small compared to the total trade volume of the U.S.     

In her part, Pekcan said the two sides prioritized various sectors such as textile, furniture, marble, automotive, civil aviation, cement, and chemicals to increase bilateral trade volume.     

Pekcan and Ross also discussed the issues faced by important sectors, particularly the steel sector in Turkey, and the Turkish minister shared suggestions with her U.S. counterpart, she added.     

The two sides decided to set up sectoral committees under the chairmanship of countries' trade ministries, Pekcan said.     

