Turkey borrows over $706M from domestic markets

  • November 06 2019 10:16:12

Turkey borrows over $706M from domestic markets

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey borrows over $706M from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.06 billion Turkish liras ($706.8 million) from domestic markets through an auction and a lease certificate issuance on Nov. 5.

Some 2.34 billion Turkish liras ($407.4 million) in a 5-year fixed rate coupon treasury bill -- semiannually, reopen, seventh issuance -- was sold in the auction, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.

The treasury bills will be settled on Nov. 6 and mature on July 4, 2024.

The total tender amounted to 4.5 billion Turkish liras ($783.5 million) with a 51.6% accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of 1,722-day treasury bill was accepted at 6.11%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 12.22% and 12.59%, respectively.

It also issued CPI Indexed lease certificates worth 1.7 billion Turkish liras ($299.46 million).

The certificates will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of Oct. 30, 2024.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury projects to hold 12 bond-auctions and a direct sale of lease certificates this October-December period to borrow some 38.9 billion Turkish liras ($6.88 billion) from domestic markets.

Turkey, interest rate ,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  2. CHP outlines seven mistakes in AKP’s Syria policy

    CHP outlines seven mistakes in AKP’s Syria policy

  3. Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

    Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

  4. UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as 'Airport of Year'

    UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as 'Airport of Year'

  5. Terrorists still in planned safe zone in northern Syria: Erdoğan

    Terrorists still in planned safe zone in northern Syria: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish hazelnut sector eyes new target markets

Turkish hazelnut sector eyes new target markets
Qatari manufacturer buys shoes for over $11,000 from Turkey

Qatari manufacturer buys shoes for over $11,000 from Turkey
Outlook revision shows rebalancing of Turkish economy: Fitch director

Outlook revision shows rebalancing of Turkish economy: Fitch director
Turkey’s development bank to launch diversified sub-funds

Turkey’s development bank to launch diversified sub-funds
UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as Airport of Year

UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as 'Airport of Year'
EU to invest $3.3B in Erasmus+ program in 2020

EU to invest $3.3B in Erasmus+ program in 2020
WORLD Over 11K scientists warn of global climate emergency

Over 11K scientists warn of global 'climate emergency'

An international group of more than 11,000 scientists warned in a letter published on Nov. 5 of an ongoing "climate emergency" that could lead to "untold suffering" if it is not turned back.
ECONOMY Turkey borrows over $706M from domestic markets

Turkey borrows over $706M from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.06 billion Turkish liras ($706.8 million) from domestic markets through an auction and a lease certificate issuance on Nov. 5.
SPORTS Chelsea draw Ajax in stunning match

Chelsea draw Ajax in stunning match

Chelsea manages to get a point at home as they drew 4-4 with Ajax in a Group F match of the UEFA Champions League.