Turkey boosts exports despite trade wars: Association

  • December 05 2019 13:31:00

Turkey boosts exports despite trade wars: Association

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey boosts exports despite trade wars: Association

Despite the negative effects of global trade wars, Turkey's exports continue to rise, the head of the Turkish Exporters Association said on Dec. 5.

While several countries' exports dropped in January-September, Turkey's rose 2.6 percent, İsmail Gülle said during the third Istanbul Economy Summit, organized under the main theme, "Are we ready to the new world order?"

He added: "The cost of the U.S.-China trade wars on the world economy will reach $700 billion as of 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund's forecast."

The negative effect of protectionism will reach $14.4 billion on Turkish exports in 2019, while it was $7.1 billion in 2018 and $893 million in 2017, he added.

Gülle underlined that increasing protectionist measures and trade wars caused a recession in global trade and growth.

"While the world is involved in trade wars, terror and regional conflicts, Turkey's constructive steps will yield good results for the future," he added.

Turkey always pursues a multilateral, fair and free trade policy based on win-win situations, he stressed.

Gülle added that Istanbul, as one of the most important trade centers in the world, is a megacity with its major economy, which generates significant added-value and employment.

"Istanbul, which hosts around 15 million tourists annually, overtakes some countries, such as Finland, Egypt, Portugal and Greece, with its $85 billion exports and $257 billion GDP," he expressed.

He said Turkey was now strengthening its attractive position in education, health, entertainment and tourism.

Turkey is the sixth-largest tourist destination in the world and exports to 223 countries, he added.

Summit to generate $1 billion business volume 

The one-day Istanbul Economy Summit, organized at the Çırağan Palace, is hosting 500 businesspeople from 10 countries.

The summit is expected to generate $1 billion in business volume between domestic and foreign firms.

As part of the summit, experts, officials and representatives from the business world will discuss several trending topics related to the global economy.

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

    Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

  2. Erdoğan condemns associating Islam with terrorism

    Erdoğan condemns associating Islam with terrorism

  3. Macron says European leaders to meet with Erdoğan again

    Macron says European leaders to meet with Erdoğan again

  4. Man confesses to university student's murder

    Man confesses to university student's murder

  5. Turkey and the future of Europe

    Turkey and the future of Europe
Recommended
Central Bank targets single-digit inflation

Central Bank targets single-digit inflation
Global food prices hit 26-month high in November

Global food prices hit 26-month high in November
Right time to invest in Turkey: Italian business leader

Right time to invest in Turkey: Italian business leader
Cementing economic recovery first priority for Turkey, says TÜSİAD chair

'Cementing economic recovery first priority for Turkey,' says TÜSİAD chair
Turkey, Tatarstan can reach $1B trade: Turkish minister

Turkey, Tatarstan can reach $1B trade: Turkish minister
India central bank keeps rates on hold in surprise move

India central bank keeps rates on hold in surprise move
WORLD 4 people killed, 4 missing in gas blast in Poland

4 people killed, 4 missing in gas blast in Poland

Rescuers recovered four bodies from the debris of a house destroyed by a gas explosion in southern Poland and were searching in sub-freezing temperatures for four people still missing, officials said on Dec. 5.
ECONOMY Central Bank targets single-digit inflation

Central Bank targets single-digit inflation

The first objective is to bring down inflation to single digits, and then to the ultimate target of 5 percent, Turkey’s Central Bank has said in its Monetary and Exchange Rate Policy document for 2020, released on Dec. 5.
SPORTS Liverpool have its best start to Premier League history

Liverpool have its best start to Premier League history

Beating Everton 5-2 in Merseyside derby, Reds' Manager Klopp becomes second fastest to reach 100 wins in Premier League