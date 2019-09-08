Turkey beat Andorra 1-0 in EURO 2020 quals

  • September 08 2019 12:50:38

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey beat Andorra 1-0 in UEFA Euro 2020 Group H qualifier on Sept. 7.

In metropolis Istanbul, the home team scored the goal in the 89th minute with Ozan Tufan's header.

The hosts dominated the game but they couldn't find the net until last minutes.

Turkey has 12 points in 5 matches in Group H in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

In other Group H matches, Iceland defeated Moldova 3-0 while France beat Albania 4-1.

Turkey will face Moldova on Sept. 10 in their sixth group match in an away game in Chisinau.

Group H standings after Sept. 7's matches:

  W D L Points
France 4 0 1 12
Turkey 4 0 1 12
Iceland 4 0 1 12
Albania 2 0 3 6
Moldova 1 0 4 3
Andorra 0 0 5 0

 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the national football team on the win and wished them further success. 

He also met players in the locker room along with Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharram Kasapoğlu and Turkish Football Federation Chairman Nihat Özdemir.

