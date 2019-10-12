Turkey beat Albania 1-0 in Euro 2020 quals

  October 12 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish national football team beat Albania 1-0 in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers on Oct. 11 to top Group H. 

Turkey broke the deadlock in the 90th minute of the match in Istanbul's Ulker Stadium as Everton striker Cenk Tosun headed the ball into empty net.

Albanian goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha rushed towards the ball to parry it but Tosun made an easy header to bring the victory for Turkey.

After the late winner, Turkish players made soldier salute celebration to refer Turkey's anti-terror operation in Syria launched this week.

Turkey won the Group H match 1-0 and they are now waiting for the upcoming match against France.

Turkey will face the latest World Cup champions France at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Oct. 14.

Before this match, Fenerbahce midfielder Emre Belozoglu, 39, was honored by Turkish football association as he had 100 international appearances for Turkey.

The victory marked the fourth win at home for Turkey in Group H, they did it without conceding a single goal.

Also, Cenk Tosun scored a total of 5 goals in 5 matches he appeared for Turkey in group qualification phase of Euro 2020.

Following Oct. 11's win against Albania, Turkey remain on top in Group H with 18 points.

Turkey are followed by France as "Les Bleus" (the Blues) earned 18 points after 7 matches.

Iceland come third with 12 points in standings.

Albania -- lost their chance to qualify for the Euro 2020 Finals -- are in the fourth spot as they had 9 points.

Andorra and Moldova have 3 points each.

Group H results:

Turkey - Albania: 1-0

Andorra - Moldova: 1-0

Iceland - France: 0-1

