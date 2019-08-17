Turkey 'backs peaceful settlement of Libya crisis'

  • August 17 2019 17:38:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s foreign minister on Aug. 17 highlighted the importance of the peaceful settlement of the dispute in Libya.

"The international community should display a united and principled stance to stop the clashes in Libya," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a Twitter message after meeting his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Taher Siyala in Khartoum, where they gather to attend the signing ceremony of a power-sharing deal between rival sides in Sudan.
in Sudan.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

The oil-rich country has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which military commander Khalifa Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA, which enjoys U.N. recognition.

The signing ceremony of the Constitutional Declaration in Khartoum covers arrangements concerning the Transitional Civilian Authority, between the Forces of Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday.

 

Libya, Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

