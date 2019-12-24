Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia sign Tbilisi statement

  • December 24 2019 10:10:30

Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia sign Tbilisi statement

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia sign Tbilisi statement

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia assessed progress made in trilateral cooperation and discussed recent regional and global developments in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Dec. 23. 

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and his Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts Elmar Mammadyarov and David Zalkaliani attended the eighth Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers between the three countries.

Signing a joint declaration -- the Tbilisi Statement -- and a trilateral sectoral cooperation action plan, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia enjoyed excellent relation, cooperation and solidarity that set a good example for other countries in the region.

"We believe that such mechanisms provide an effective platform to discuss bilateral and regional issues. Our mechanisms of cooperation lay the ground for building sustainable peace, stability, and prosperity in our region," Çavuşoğlu said.

He underlined that the trilateral sectoral cooperation action plan would develop the three countries' collaboration through practical cooperation areas and concrete projects, which would be implemented in the areas such as transport, trade, tourism, agriculture, education, environment and culture.

Çavuşoğlu also said that the countries discussed the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) that included the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

"These projects ensure energy security and resource diversification of the region and Europe," he said.

Çavuşoğlu also stressed that Turkey would always support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Georgia's Zalkaliani said the trilateral summit was an important platform for dialogue and boosting cooperation among the countries.

Zalkaliani said the three countries exemplified a successful partnership by cooperating on the pipeline and railway projects, adding that they had a strategic partnership.

Azerbaijani top diplomat Mammadyarov said the Southern Gas Corridor project, which would extend to Italy, would be completed by the end of next year.

Mammadyarov added that Baku wanted to reach the Balkans in terms of connecting with other countries and pipelines.

He stressed that ongoing issues of territorial integrity in Georgia and Azerbaijan should be resolved through international law.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

    Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

  2. Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

    Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

  3. US pipeline sanctions won't go unanswered: Russia

    US pipeline sanctions won't go unanswered: Russia

  4. Haftar can lose war crimes trial in US if fails to notify court in one month

    Haftar can lose war crimes trial in US if fails to notify court in one month

  5. CHP launches disciplinary action into former deputy amid allegations against Ankara mayor

    CHP launches disciplinary action into former deputy amid allegations against Ankara mayor
Recommended
Turkish Cyprus FM suggests cooperation instead of federation

Turkish Cyprus FM suggests cooperation instead of federation
Detention warrants out for 30 FETÖ-linked suspects

Detention warrants out for 30 FETÖ-linked suspects
Turkish, US officials discuss Syria, Libya and East Med

Turkish, US officials discuss Syria, Libya and East Med
Ankara slams attack on consulate worker’s car in Greece

Ankara slams attack on consulate worker’s car in Greece
Ankara ready to talk with Athens on EastMed, top diplomat says

Ankara ready to talk with Athens on EastMed, top diplomat says
Turkey to continue to uncover the truth on Khashoggi killing

Turkey to continue to uncover the truth on Khashoggi killing
WORLD US halts sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan, Egypt as seven die

US halts sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan, Egypt as seven die

The U.S. State Department said on Dec. 23 it has stopped sending explosive-detecting dogs to Jordan and Egypt over concerns of deaths of deployed dogs from causes like heat stroke and poisoning.
ECONOMY Turkish defense giant Aselsan reverses brain drain

Turkish defense giant Aselsan reverses brain drain

The Turkish defense giant Aselsan reverses brain drain with its project "Back to Turkey", the deputy general manager of the company said.
SPORTS Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Anadolu Efes defeated TOFAS 83-72 on Dec. 23 at away in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.