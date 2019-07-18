Turkey appoints new police chief

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has appointed the governor of Şırnak province as the head of the country's Security General Directorate after removing Celal Uzunkaya from the post, the Interior Ministry said on July 17.

Mehmet Aktaş was assigned as the new police chief, the ministry said in a statement.

Ali Hamza Pehlivan, the governor of Bayburt province, was assigned as the new governor of Şırnak while Cüneyt Epçim, who had been serving as deputy governor of Hakkari province was named Bayburt governor.