Turkey aims to surpass $20B trade volume with China

  • October 19 2019 12:48:02

Turkey aims to surpass $20B trade volume with China

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey aims to surpass $20B trade volume with China

Turkey is working intensively to surpass its current trade volume with China -- $20 billion -- focusing on high value-added projects within a win-win framework, the head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Oct. 18.

The Belt and Road Initiative was launched by China as is a project critical both in terms of the future of global trade and the region, said İsmail Gülle during a program on Turkey - China multidimensional relations.

He said all countries from Eurasia support China's project, so does Turkey.

"We have to ensure that Turkey's gastronomic skills, agricultural and food products as well as tourism are well known by our Chinese friends," he said.

Pointing to China's $2.1 trillion total imports and the scope of China's investments under the Belt and Road Initiative, Gulle underlined the project's potential not only for Turkey, but for the entire region.

For his part, Cui Wei, the Chinese Consul General in Istanbul, said despite the thousands of kilometers between the two countries, the cultural exchange has never been interrupted.

"In ancient times, the Silk Road has been the bridge of friendship between the two sides," he said, with Porcelain and silk, for instance, being traded from China to Turkey.

He added that Turkey, which is at the intersection point of Europe and Asia, combined advantageous aspects of eastern and western cultures and created a unique cultural environment.

MOST POPULAR

  1. YPG pullout begins as safe zone deal improves: Erdoğan

    YPG pullout begins as safe zone deal improves: Erdoğan

  2. New opportunities for integration and cooperation: Op-ed

    New opportunities for integration and cooperation: Op-ed

  3. High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

    High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

  4. European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

    European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

  5. Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

    Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation
Recommended
Turkey, Ethiopia to enhance railway sector cooperation

Turkey, Ethiopia to enhance railway sector cooperation
Over 7,600 companies founded in September

Over 7,600 companies founded in September
Turkeys net intl investment position recovers in August

Turkey's net int'l investment position recovers in August

Court asks booking.com to make changes to lift ban

Court asks booking.com to make changes to lift ban
Presidency submits budget motion to parliament

Presidency submits budget motion to parliament
Tourists to exceed population for the first time in Istanbul

Tourists to exceed population for the first time in Istanbul
WORLD 15 die in dam collapse at Siberian gold mine

15 die in dam collapse at Siberian gold mine

Fifteen people were killed and another 13 missing after an illegally built dam collapsed at a gold mine in a remote Siberian settlement on Oct. 19, in the latest deadly accident to hit Russia.
ECONOMY Turkey, Ethiopia to enhance railway sector cooperation

Turkey, Ethiopia to enhance railway sector cooperation

Turkey and Ethiopia on Oct. 18 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further enhance cooperation in the railway sector. 
SPORTS Over 1B people watch 2019 Womens World Cup: FIFA

Over 1B people watch 2019 Women's World Cup: FIFA 

More than one billion people watched the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, setting a new audience record for the competition, FIFA says         