370,000 Syrians return to terror-free areas: VP Oktay

  • November 26 2019 12:29:00

370,000 Syrians return to terror-free areas: VP Oktay

GAZİANTEP-Anadolu Agency
370,000 Syrians return to terror-free areas: VP Oktay

Around 370,000 Syrian refugees in Turkey voluntarily return to terror-free areas of their home country, said Turkey's vice president on Nov. 26.

"Around 370,000 people from our country have returned to areas cleared of terror," Fuat Oktay told the International Forum on Local Solutions to Migration and Displacement in southeastern Gaziantep province.

"We are putting all services, especially in areas of security, health, education and shelter, road, water and electricity, into use of Syrians without any discrimination," Oktay added.

He reiterated that Ankara is determined to form the peace corridor regardless of foreign support.

Oktay highlighted that Turkey's anti-terror operations formed safe areas in Syria and helped normalization of life in those areas.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’

    Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’

  2. Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

    Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

  3. Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

    Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

  4. Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

    Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

  5. Syria constitutional talks stuck as regime delegation leaves

    Syria constitutional talks stuck as regime delegation leaves
Recommended
Ankara to announce space program in 2020

Ankara to announce space program in 2020
Women across Turkey demand safety, prevention of violence

Women across Turkey demand safety, prevention of violence
Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet

Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet
Police detains 75 over suspected FETÖ links

Police detains 75 over suspected FETÖ links
Turkey detains French woman allegedly linked to ISIL

Turkey detains French woman allegedly linked to ISIL
FM Çavuşoğlu voices support for Palestinians in Gaza

FM Çavuşoğlu voices support for Palestinians in Gaza
WORLD US officials meet Libyas Haftar to end Tripoli attack

US officials meet Libya's Haftar to end Tripoli attack

Senior US officials held talks with East Libya-based military commander Khalifa Haftar to discuss steps to halt an offensive on the capital Tripoli, according to a statement by the US State Department.
ECONOMY Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 26 called on Turkish citizens to use the Turkish lira instead of the U.S. dollar in transactions.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes make six-straight wins with victory over Bahçeşehir Koleji: 93-67

Anadolu Efes make six-straight wins with victory over Bahçeşehir Koleji: 93-67

Anadolu Efes have an easy past over Bahçeşehir Koleji, extending their winning streak to six games in league.