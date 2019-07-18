Turkey, 3 more countries seek cooperation in technology

TEHRAN

Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia on July 17 discussed ways to enhance cooperation in technology sector between the countries.

This came at a Quadruple Meeting of Communication Ministers on July 17 in Tehran, Iran's capital.

The countries will generate value-added in the long term and reach a position that closely follows technology by increasing cooperation between the countries in the field of information technology, Ömer Abdullah Karagözoğlu, the head of Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), told a joint news conference following the meeting.

"By holding this ministers' meeting, we want to bring together the services of our companies working in the technology sector and conveying shared information to larger audiences," he said, highlighting the importance of sharing information and experiences.

For his part, Iran's Communication and Information Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said they are negotiating to reach a target of the regional market in the field of information technology.

Among the attendees were Ramin Guluzade, Azerbaijan's transport, communications, and high technologies minister and his Russian counterpart Konstantin Noskov.