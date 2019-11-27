Tunceli Municipality gives female employees menstrual leave

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency

The municipality of the eastern province of Tunceli has decided to give one-day menstrual leave to its female employees.

The decision was made public on the social media accounts of the municipality.

Deputy Mayor Canan Ay Doğan, Şükran Yılmaz from labor confederation DİSK and woman employees of the municipality came together and signed the protocol, according to the statement.

It was recalled in the statement that the municipality decided to identify and solve the current demands of women and to establish a Gender Equality Commission in this context.

“Our women’s councils and commissions are working to contribute to the design of all services and projects of the municipality to be based on gender equality against all forms of discrimination” it said.

“In this sense, based on our gender equality principle, we have decided to give menstrual leave to our female employees on a day of each month,” it is stated.

“Efforts will be made to increase similar decisions in other workplaces,” it added.

In local elections held in March, Communist Party of Turkey candidate Fatih Mehmet Maçoğlu was elected mayor of Tunceli.

In September, the bar association in the Aegean province of İzmir granted woman employees menstrual leave too.

In recent years, the same right was included in collective agreement drafts between a couple of municipalities and public workers confederation KESK. It was granted to members of the The Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS) at some workplaces as well.