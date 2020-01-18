Trump warns Iran's supreme leader

  • January 18 2020 12:05:48

Trump warns Iran's supreme leader

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
Trump warns Irans supreme leader

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Jan. 18 that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “should be very careful” about what he says.

“The so-called 'Supreme Leader' of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!,” Trump said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.

Khamenei, who bestowed the country's highest honor on Soleimani last year, vowed "severe retaliation" in response to his killing.

Iran's IRGC launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Israelis are back in Turkey after a lost decade

    Israelis are back in Turkey after a lost decade

  2. How will Turkey respond to Assad’s Idlib offensive?

    How will Turkey respond to Assad’s Idlib offensive?

  3. France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

    France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

  4. Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

    Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

  5. Ministry launches investigation into suicide case of Zeugma Museum archeologist

    Ministry launches investigation into suicide case of Zeugma Museum archeologist
Recommended
FBI: Saudi officials help fugitives flee US

FBI: Saudi officials help fugitives flee US
French police evacuate Macron from theatre amid protest

French police evacuate Macron from theatre amid protest

Syrian regime launches ground offensive in Aleppo

Syrian regime launches ground offensive in Aleppo
Haftar seeks support in Greece

Haftar seeks support in Greece
Ukraine PM says dont jump to conclusions after submitting resignation letter

Ukraine PM says 'don't jump to conclusions' after submitting resignation letter
France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East
WORLD FBI: Saudi officials help fugitives flee US

FBI: Saudi officials help fugitives flee US

United States officials believe Saudi Arabia's government “almost certainly” helps its citizens escape justice by fleeing the country once they are accused of serious offenses, The Oregonian newspaper reported on Jan. 17.
ECONOMY Home prices rise 7 pct in November

Home prices rise 7 pct in November

The residential price index increased by 7.2 percent in November 2019 from the same month of the previous year, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 17.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Leading Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL 101-74 for fifth win in row

EuroLeague: Leading Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL 101-74 for fifth win in row

Anadolu Efes defeated LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 101-74 at home to secure their lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Jan. 17.