Trump says he does not blame Turkey for S-400 system

  • July 27 2019 10:36:00

Trump says he does not blame Turkey for S-400 system

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
Trump says he does not blame Turkey for S-400 system

U.S. President Donald Trump said on July 26 he does not blame Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian S-400 anti-air missile system.

"There's a lot of circumstances and a lot of problems that occurred during the Obama administration," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "This dates back to the Obama administration, which was a disaster."

The comments are the latest expressing the president's reluctance to impose penalties on Turkey for acquiring the S-400.

He did so last week when announcing Ankara's removal from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. Turkey's expulsion is slated to be completed by the end of March 2020.

Trump is further considering how to proceed with a law mandating sanctions for entities that conduct business with Russian defense firms.

The president signed the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act into law in 2017. But he reportedly told Republican senators during a closed-door White House meeting on July 23 that he is not in favor of implementing the penalties on Turkey.

Democrats were not invited to the meeting, but several Republicans who were present reportedly did not agree with the president's position. They insist he must impose the penalties stipulated by the law.

Trump blames the Obama administration for the current row over its refusal to ink a deal with Turkey to sell it Raytheon's Patriot Missile systems.


s400, Washington, Trump, Turkey, Obama

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

    Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

  2. Turkey vows to destroy terror corridor in N Syria regardless of US talks

    Turkey vows to destroy terror corridor in N Syria regardless of US talks

  3. Turkish armored vehicle 'Hızır' scores first exports

    Turkish armored vehicle 'Hızır' scores first exports

  4. US wants Turkey not to activate S-400, says Pompeo

    US wants Turkey not to activate S-400, says Pompeo

  5. Erdoğan vows ‘utterly different’ AKP by 2023

    Erdoğan vows ‘utterly different’ AKP by 2023
Recommended
Ankara hosts Taiwan Night

Ankara hosts Taiwan Night
Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus peacekeeping

Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus' peacekeeping

Abducted Turkish contractors in good health: Sources

Abducted Turkish contractors in good health: Sources
Belarusian diplomat shot over dispute: Turkish FM

Belarusian diplomat shot over dispute: Turkish FM

Turkey not satisfied with US proposal on safe zone in Syria: Turkish FM

Turkey not satisfied with US proposal on safe zone in Syria: Turkish FM
Former Turkish bankers appeal hearing set for October

Former Turkish banker's appeal hearing set for October

WORLD Nigerian police say no ransom paid for Turkish hostages

Nigerian police say no ransom paid for Turkish hostages

No ransom was paid for the release of four Turkish hostages held for a week by a gang of armed men in Nigeria’s Kwara State, police said on July 26.

ECONOMY Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

Turkey and Russia's bilateral trade should reach the target jointly adopted by the two countries' leaders of $100 billion "as soon as possible", the Turkish trade minister said on July 26.
SPORTS Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games

Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games

In exactly a year from July 26, skateboarding will make its Olympic bow at the Tokyo 2020 Games with top skaters hoping the global exposure will help take the sport to the next level of popularity.