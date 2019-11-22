Trump: I will release financial statement before 2020

  • November 22 2019 09:56:00

Trump: I will release financial statement before 2020

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
Trump: I will release financial statement before 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged on Nov. 21 to release his "financial statement" before the 2020 presidential election amid unrelenting pressure for him to make his tax returns public.

The billionaire hotelier-turned-president is the first Republican or Democratic Party candidate in over 40 years to refuse to make his tax returns public. He has been facing legal challenges to force him to do so.

Trump continued to bemoan former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, claiming the former FBI director "went over all of my financials, & my taxes, and found nothing."

Mueller made no mention of combing through Trump's financial records in the redacted form of his exhaustive report on the 2016 election that was made publicly available.

"Now the Witch Hunt continues with local New York Democrat prosecutors going over every financial deal I have ever done," Trump fumed on Twitter. "This has never happened to a President before. What they are doing is not legal. But I'm clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to Election, it will only show one thing - that I am much richer than people even thought - And that is a good thing."

Trump did not specify what form his "financial statement" might come in. Specifically, he made no mention of his tax return.

Fending off criticism at the time, Trump said in September that he would issue an "extremely complete" financial record amid controversy that began with revelations of U.S. Air Force crews staying at his Scotland resort.

The state of New York and the House Oversight Committee have sued for access to Trump's tax returns, and the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay in the congressional case this week after an appeals court ruled in the committee's favor.

The pause is designed to allow the high court time to decide whether it will take up the case.

The New York case is centered on the state attorney general's request that Trump's accounting firm hand over eight years worth of the president's personal and business tax returns as the state continues to probe hush-money payments made to an adult film actress and a Playboy model in the run-up to the 2016 election.

That case is also now before the Supreme Court.

Trump is estimated to be worth more than $3 billion.

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan

    Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey reacts to Netherlands over deported ISIL suspects stripped of nationalities

    Turkey reacts to Netherlands over deported ISIL suspects stripped of nationalities

  3. Turkey catches key man behind ISIL’s major hits

    Turkey catches key man behind ISIL’s major hits

  4. OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

    OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

  5. Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
At least 250 young boys jailed in northeast Syria: UN

At least 250 young boys jailed in northeast Syria: UN
Netanyahu slams indictment against him as coup

Netanyahu slams indictment against him as 'coup'
Amid turmoil, Prince Andrew to step back from royal duties

Amid turmoil, Prince Andrew to step back from royal duties
Over 29,000 children killed in Syria since 2011: NGO

Over 29,000 children killed in Syria since 2011: NGO

Hong Kong campus drama persists as city gears for elections

Hong Kong campus drama persists as city gears for elections
Irans Rouhani claims victory over unrest

Iran's Rouhani claims victory over unrest
WORLD At least 250 young boys jailed in northeast Syria: UN

At least 250 young boys jailed in northeast Syria: UN

UNICEF says nearly 28,000 foreign children trapped in displacement camps, implying area under YPG/PKK invasion
ECONOMY Turkish travel agency acquires Thomas Cooks German leg

Turkish travel agency acquires Thomas Cook's German leg

Turkish tour operator giant Anex Tour acquired Oger Tours and Bucher Reisen, subsidiaries of bankrupt British travel firm Thomas Cook, announced a trustee governing the bankruptcy process, in a statement late on Nov. 21.
SPORTS The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes beats AX Armani Exchange Milan 81-76 on Nov. 21 to earn their fourth straight win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.