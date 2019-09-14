Trump confirms death of Osama Bin Laden's son

  • September 14 2019 17:41:00

Trump confirms death of Osama Bin Laden's son

WASHINGTON
Trump confirms death of Osama Bin Ladens son

Hamza bin Laden, son of slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, was killed in a U.S. counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, President Donald Trump confirmed on Sept. 14.

"The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives al-Qa'ida of importantleadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group," Trump said in a statement.

The junior bin Laden had been gaining popularity in his father's al-Qaeda terrorist network.

In early August, NBC News broke the story, citing three anonymous government officials who would not specify where or when Hamza bin Laden died or if the U.S. had any role in his death.

But The New York Times later reported that the U.S. had a role in his death, although what form it took remains unclear.

Trump did not disclose the timing of the operation.

"Hamza bin Laden was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups," said the statement.

Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011 in a covert operation carried out in Abbottabad, Pakistan at a compound where he was holed up.

Osama bin Laden claimed responsibility for the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York's Twin Towers as well as the attack that day on the Pentagon.

Those attacks were carried out using three passenger planes hijacked by al-Qaeda operatives. A fourth plane, bound for either the White House or the Capitol, crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to retake it from the hijackers.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day, including citizens of roughly 77 countries.

Hamza bin Laden was designated a global terrorist by the U.S. in January 2017, prohibiting U.S. individuals from conducting transactions with him.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may buy Patriots from US: Erdoğan

    Turkey may buy Patriots from US: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey to unveil prototype of first indigenous car in December

    Turkey to unveil prototype of first indigenous car in December

  3. Earthquakes rattle capital Ankara

    Earthquakes rattle capital Ankara

  4. Turkey seeks to expand the freedom of expression

    Turkey seeks to expand the freedom of expression

  5. Invest in Turkey, says EBRD’s Chakrabarti  

    Invest in Turkey, says EBRD’s Chakrabarti  
Recommended
Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities
UN probe on Idlib attacks to begin by September’s end

UN probe on Idlib attacks to begin by September’s end
UN thanks Akıncı for efforts to solve Cyprus issue

UN thanks Akıncı for efforts to solve Cyprus issue

Turkey remains incredibly important NATO partner: US military official

Turkey remains incredibly important NATO partner: US military official
US House committee subpoenas Trumps Afghanistan envoy

US House committee subpoenas Trump's Afghanistan envoy

New Zealands PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack

New Zealand's PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack
WORLD Trump confirms death of Osama Bin Ladens son

Trump confirms death of Osama Bin Laden's son

Hamza bin Laden, son of slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, was killed in a U.S. counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, President Donald Trump confirmed on Sept. 14.

ECONOMY Invest in Turkey, says EBRD’s Chakrabarti

Invest in Turkey, says EBRD’s Chakrabarti  

With its geographical location, diverse economy and large market, Turkey offers immense opportunities for investors, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been in the country with a long-term commitment, Suma Chakrabarti, president of the development bank, told Hürriyet.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

The Turkish Süper Lig continues with Week 4 games this weekend following a break for international games.