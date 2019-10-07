Trump announces troop withdrawal from Syria

ANKARA

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 7 reiterated his administration’s commitment to withdraw troops from Syria following a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart a day earlier.

“The United States was supposed to be in Syria for 30 days, that was many years ago. We stayed and got deeper and deeper into battle with no aim in sight,” Trump tweeted early in the morning.

Trump said ISIL was “rampant” in northern Syria when he took office but his administration “quickly defeated 100%” of the terror group by capturing all thousands of its members, “mostly from Europe.”

He slammed Europe for not wanting them back and lashed at Europe.

“NO, we did you a great favor and now you want us to hold them in U.S. prisons at tremendous cost. They are yours for trials. They again said ‘NO,’ thinking, as usual, that the U.S. is always the ‘sucker,’ on NATO, on Trade, on everything,” Trump said.

Trump reiterated that he is pulling the U.S. troops from conflict zones where there are no national interests.

“WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN. Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their ‘neighborhood.’,” Trump said.

The U.S. president then said the Kurds, referring to YPG terror group in Syria, “were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to” fight with the U.S., in an apparent criticism of the policies of former U.S. administrations.

“They have been fighting Turkey for decades. I held off this fight for almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous

Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home,” Trump added.

Turkey deems YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.