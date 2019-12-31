Tripoli repulses attack by Haftar forces in Libya

  • December 31 2019 13:39:47

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency
Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said it had destroyed 12 armed vehicles and killed 10 militants of rival Khalifa Haftar forces as fresh clashes hit southern Tripoli.

In April, Haftar's forces launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli from the internationally recognized government.

GNA military spokesman Mohammed Kanunu said in a statement late on Dec. 30 that they repulsed an attack from the Haftar forces backed by armored vehicles.

Germany, with the support of the international organizations, is seeking to bring together countries concerned with Libya at an international conference in Berlin in an attempt to find a political solution to the conflict.

Since the ouster and death of ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

