Tripoli airport suspends flights after coming under fire

  • January 22 2020 16:12:00

Tripoli airport suspends flights after coming under fire

TRIPOLI
Tripoli airport suspends flights after coming under fire

Rocket fire forced the suspension of all flights into and out of Tripoli’s sole functioning airport on Jan. 22, only nine days after it reopened following a truce, Libya’s embattled U.N.-recognised government said.

Mitiga airport had reopened after the truce in nine months of fighting for control of the capital between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and forces loyal to a Gen. Khalifa Haftar based in the east.

Six military-grade Grad rockets targeted the airport in what GNA forces spokesman Mohammed Gnunu branded a “flagrant threat” to the safety of air traffic and a “new violation” of the ceasefire.

On Jan. 12, the conflict parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. But the talks for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

On Jan. 19, Haftar accepted in Berlin to designate members to a U.N.-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor implementation of the cease-fire.

But reports said on Jan. 21 that forces loyal to Haftar once again violated the fragile cease-fire with the UN-recognized government, firing mortar shells on southern areas of the capital.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay

    Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay

  2. Turkish FM urges Russia to abide by Idlib ceasefire

    Turkish FM urges Russia to abide by Idlib ceasefire

  3. Russia and Cyprus

    Russia and Cyprus

  4. Tripoli airport suspends flights after coming under fire

    Tripoli airport suspends flights after coming under fire

  5. EU seeks to reduce Turkey’s role in Libya

    EU seeks to reduce Turkey’s role in Libya
Recommended
Greece elects first woman president

Greece elects first woman president
US troops block Russian forces way to oil fields in Syria

US troops block Russian forces way to oil fields in Syria
NATO chief says Turkey crucial in fight against ISIL

NATO chief says Turkey crucial in fight against ISIL
China virus death toll rises to nine as pandemic fears mount

China virus death toll rises to nine as pandemic fears mount
Canada repatriates first victim from plane downed in Iran

Canada repatriates first victim from plane downed in Iran
Republicans reject subpoenas as impeachment debate goes on

Republicans reject subpoenas as impeachment debate goes on
WORLD Tripoli airport suspends flights after coming under fire

Tripoli airport suspends flights after coming under fire

Rocket fire forced the suspension of all flights into and out of Tripoli’s sole functioning airport on Jan. 22, only nine days after it reopened following a truce, Libya’s embattled U.N.-recognised government said.
ECONOMY Turkey at Davos with more positive outlook: Minister

Turkey at Davos with more positive outlook: Minister

Major global companies have requested meetings to discuss possible investment opportunities in Turkey, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Fenerbahçe advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ziraat Turkish Cup on Jan. 21 by defeating Hes Kablo Kayserispor.