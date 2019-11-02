Trained Russian canaries to perform classical works in Turkey

  • November 02 2019 13:23:34

Trained Russian canaries to perform classical works in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Trained Russian canaries to perform classical works in Turkey

Specially trained Russian canaries will accompany musicians taking the stage in a Turkey classical music concert to perform the works of Haydn, Beethoven, Gade, Piazzolla.

Turkey’s capital Ankara will host the Russian Performing Arts Festival on Nov. 4-6 as part of the Turkish-Russian cultural year events.

Mikhail Utkin on the cello, Anastasia Gusarova on the flute, and Natalia Gus on the piano will perform five concerts in accompany of Russian canaries.

Mihail Utkin will conduct the orchestra.

The history of the Russian singing canaries goes back 300 years, event organizer Tarkan Gürol told Anadolu Agency.

“This rare canary race came from Germany to Russia during the years when the German Habsburg dynasty was involved in the Russian aristocracy,” said Gürol.

“These birds, who have been engaged with music for more than 300 years, were found in the palaces of all Russian tsars and top aristocrats,” he added.

Gürol said that the audience will feel like attending an invitation in the palace of the Russian tsars during the concert.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin opened the Turkish-Russian Culture and Tourism Year in April 2019 in the Russian capital Moscow.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law

    Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law

  2. Turkey, Russia launch first patrols in northern Syria

    Turkey, Russia launch first patrols in northern Syria

  3. Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall

    Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall

  4. Turkish, Russian troops protect NATO border

    Turkish, Russian troops protect NATO border

  5. Sidewalk in Turkish capital offers lessons in math

    Sidewalk in Turkish capital offers lessons in math
Recommended
Turkish scientists determine age of centuries-old tree

Turkish scientists determine age of centuries-old tree
Running across the bridge 15 years in a row

Running across the bridge 15 years in a row
Dancer teaches ballet to children

Dancer teaches ballet to children
Mustafa Ayaz Museum turns 10

Mustafa Ayaz Museum turns 10

‘Dance Trio’ by Istanbul Opera Ballet

‘Dance Trio’ by Istanbul Opera Ballet
Small screen holds big appeal for Hollywood A-listers

Small screen holds big appeal for Hollywood A-listers
WORLD Syrians return back to areas after security measures

Syrians return back to areas after security measures

Turkey's military sources on Nov. 1 announced that Syrians who hear of the comprehensive security measures taken in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn are returning back to the area. 
ECONOMY Turkish exports hit $16.34B in October

Turkish exports hit $16.34B in October

Turkey's exports amounted to $16.336 billion in October according to the general trade system, the country's trade minister said on Nov. 2.
SPORTS Beşiktaş wants to add to derby victory in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş wants to add to derby victory in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş aims for another victory on Nov. 2 in the Turkish Süper Lig at Antalyaspor, hoping to add to last week’s success against city rival Galatasaray.