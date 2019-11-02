Trained Russian canaries to perform classical works in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Specially trained Russian canaries will accompany musicians taking the stage in a Turkey classical music concert to perform the works of Haydn, Beethoven, Gade, Piazzolla.

Turkey’s capital Ankara will host the Russian Performing Arts Festival on Nov. 4-6 as part of the Turkish-Russian cultural year events.

Mikhail Utkin on the cello, Anastasia Gusarova on the flute, and Natalia Gus on the piano will perform five concerts in accompany of Russian canaries.

Mihail Utkin will conduct the orchestra.

The history of the Russian singing canaries goes back 300 years, event organizer Tarkan Gürol told Anadolu Agency.

“This rare canary race came from Germany to Russia during the years when the German Habsburg dynasty was involved in the Russian aristocracy,” said Gürol.

“These birds, who have been engaged with music for more than 300 years, were found in the palaces of all Russian tsars and top aristocrats,” he added.

Gürol said that the audience will feel like attending an invitation in the palace of the Russian tsars during the concert.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin opened the Turkish-Russian Culture and Tourism Year in April 2019 in the Russian capital Moscow.