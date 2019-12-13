Traditional Turkish archery enters UN heritage list

  • December 13 2019 09:54:24

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 12 that traditional Turkish archery has been inscribed on UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"The traditional Turkish archery nomination file has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as Turkey's 17th element during the 14th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Bogota, Colombia from Dec. 9-14, 2019," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry said the Foundation of Archers, which has made important contributions to the revival of the traditional sport as well as the preparation of the nomination file, will perform an act of shooting.

"Turkey is determined to maintain its activities within UNESCO and continue to take steps towards promoting its cultural properties to the international community," it added.

 

