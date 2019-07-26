Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

  • July 26 2019 17:07:10

Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

ANTALYA-Anadolu Agency
Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

Turkey and Russia's bilateral trade should reach the target jointly adopted by the two countries' leaders of $100 billion "as soon as possible", the Turkish trade minister said on July 26.

The two countries' bilateral trade, which was $33.3 billion in 2012, stood at $25.7 billion in 2018, Ruhsar Pekcan said during the 16th Turkey-Russia Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting, in the Mediterranean resort city Antalya.

Turkey's exports to the country were $3.4 billion, while its imports were $22.3 billion, Pekcan said, underlining that trade between the countries should be balanced.

"There is serious potential [between Russia and Turkey], the governments are ready to provide all support to business people," she said.

Russia imports house appliances, freezers, construction materials, furniture, ready-made clothes and medicine from the world, Pekcan underlined, adding: "Turkey exports all of these products to the world with the most competitive prices."

Urging the increase of trade with indigenous currencies, she noted that Russia conducted 12% of its exports and 0.5% of its imports in this manner.

"We expect Russia contribute to increasing trade with local currencies," she noted.

The two countries' bilateral investments is currently around $20 billion, she added, stressing that there was a large potential in this area as well.

Lauding Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to lift visa requirements for Turkish holders of certain passports, Pekcan called for a return to the visa-free regime of 2015.

For his part, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, said bilateral trade between Turkey and Russia was $10 billion in the first five months of 2019.

There is a greater potential between the two countries, which have good relations, he added.

He also said their bilateral investment amount -- $20 billion -- was not enough.

Turkey, Russia, trade, Ruhsar Pekcan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

    Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

  2. Turkey vows to destroy terror corridor in N Syria regardless of US talks

    Turkey vows to destroy terror corridor in N Syria regardless of US talks

  3. US wants Turkey not to activate S-400, says Pompeo

    US wants Turkey not to activate S-400, says Pompeo

  4. Erdoğan says Russia visa-free travel fruit of warm relations

    Erdoğan says Russia visa-free travel fruit of warm relations

  5. Ankara, Moscow hold talks on S-400 production in Turkey

    Ankara, Moscow hold talks on S-400 production in Turkey
Recommended
Turkish armored vehicle Hızır scores first exports

Turkish armored vehicle 'Hızır' scores first exports
Households spend most on rent, food, transport

Households spend most on rent, food, transport
Central Bank reserves reach $96.3B in June

Central Bank reserves reach $96.3B in June
Central Bank lowers interest rates 425 bps

Central Bank lowers interest rates 425 bps
Manufacturing capacity use inches down in July

Manufacturing capacity use inches down in July
Sectoral confidence indices for July

Sectoral confidence indices for July

WORLD Tunisia prepares for presidents funeral, new elections

Tunisia prepares for president's funeral, new elections

Tunisia is inviting world leaders to attend the funeral for its president who died in office and preparing a new election to replace him.
ECONOMY Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

Turkey and Russia's bilateral trade should reach the target jointly adopted by the two countries' leaders of $100 billion "as soon as possible", the Turkish trade minister said on July 26.
SPORTS Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games

Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games

In exactly a year from July 26, skateboarding will make its Olympic bow at the Tokyo 2020 Games with top skaters hoping the global exposure will help take the sport to the next level of popularity.