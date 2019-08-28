Trabzonspor likely to advance Europa League group stage

  • August 28 2019 14:19:29

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Trabzonspor likely to advance Europa League group stage

Turkey's Trabzonspor will face Greek football club AEK Athens on Thursday in the second leg match of the UEFA Europa League playoffs.     

After gaining advantage in Athens last week, Trabzonspor could advance the Europa League group stage on Thursday at home in Trabzon, northern Turkey.     

Trabzonspor beat AEK Athens 3-1 in the first leg match of the UEFA Europa League playoffs.     

In an away match, Trabzonspor had the advantage with striker Ekuban's hat-trick in Athens to advance to the group stage before the second leg match at home.     

Turkey, football, Trabzonspor

WORLD UK PM to suspend parliament until Oct 14

UK PM to suspend parliament until Oct 14

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Aug. 28 that the suspension of parliament would be extended until October 14 -- just two weeks before the UK is set to leave the EU -- enraging anti-Brexit MPs.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank reserves total $99.4B in July

Turkish Central Bank reserves total $99.4B in July

Turkey's Central Bank on Aug. 27 announced its official reserves amounted to $99.4 billion as of the end of July.     
