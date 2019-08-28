Trabzonspor likely to advance Europa League group stage

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Trabzonspor will face Greek football club AEK Athens on Thursday in the second leg match of the UEFA Europa League playoffs.

After gaining advantage in Athens last week, Trabzonspor could advance the Europa League group stage on Thursday at home in Trabzon, northern Turkey.

Trabzonspor beat AEK Athens 3-1 in the first leg match of the UEFA Europa League playoffs.

In an away match, Trabzonspor had the advantage with striker Ekuban's hat-trick in Athens to advance to the group stage before the second leg match at home.