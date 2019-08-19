Trabzonspor draw with Kasımpaşa 1-1 in Turkish league

  • August 19 2019 09:25:13

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Trabzonspor drew with Kasımpaşa 1-1 on Aug. 18 in Turkish top-tier football league.

The Turkish Süper Lig match in the country's metropolis of Istanbul, Trabzonspor's Alexander Sorloth scored the opening goal at 34th minute of the game, while Kasımpaşa's Aytaç Kara leveled the score at 40th minute.

Meanwhile, Yeni Malatyaspor defeated the last year's runner-up Medipol Başakşehir 3-0.

On Aug. 18, Antalyaspor also beat Göztepe 1-0, while Konyaspor drew with Ankaragücü 0-0.

On Aug. 19, Fenerbahçe will face Gazişehir Gaziantep in the last match of the league's first week.

Turkey, football, Kasımpaşa, Trabzonspor

Afghanistan's president is vowing to eliminate all safe havens of the ISIL as the country marks a subdued 100th Independence Day after a horrific wedding attack claimed by the local ISIL affiliate.
Consumer prices in the European Union soared by 1.4% year-on-year in July, the union's statistical authority announced Aug. 19.
Trabzonspor drew with Kasımpaşa 1-1 on Aug. 18 in Turkish top-tier football league.