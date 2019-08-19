Trabzonspor draw with Kasımpaşa 1-1 in Turkish league

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Trabzonspor drew with Kasımpaşa 1-1 on Aug. 18 in Turkish top-tier football league.

The Turkish Süper Lig match in the country's metropolis of Istanbul, Trabzonspor's Alexander Sorloth scored the opening goal at 34th minute of the game, while Kasımpaşa's Aytaç Kara leveled the score at 40th minute.

Meanwhile, Yeni Malatyaspor defeated the last year's runner-up Medipol Başakşehir 3-0.

On Aug. 18, Antalyaspor also beat Göztepe 1-0, while Konyaspor drew with Ankaragücü 0-0.

On Aug. 19, Fenerbahçe will face Gazişehir Gaziantep in the last match of the league's first week.