Tourists to exceed population for the first time in Istanbul

  • October 19 2019 12:21:00

Tourists to exceed population for the first time in Istanbul

CANNES-Anadolu Agency
Tourists to exceed population for the first time in Istanbul

For the first time in history, tourists in Turkey's megacity Istanbul are expected to exceed the city's own residents in number, the city's chamber of commerce president said on Oct. 18.

During a press meeting in Cannes, France, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) President Şekib Avdagiç said Istanbul was expected to receive 15.5 million tourists by the end of 2019.

Avdagiç's remarks came during a press meeting of MIPCOM 2019 -- a prestigious film, content, TV and production industry exhibition --- where he said hotel occupancy rate in Istanbul was around 87%.

Demand by tourists in Istanbul also pushed hotel prices up 27% on foreign currency basis, Avdagiç added.

"The rapid commissioning of the Istanbul Finance Center will be a milestone for Istanbul," he said, adding that it would lead global capital to flow through the city.

He underlined that Turkey should use the advantages of its geography, giving it the opportunity to reach 1.7 billion people in its neighborhood with a value of $27 trillion.

"Turkey's main objective is to be the first or at least the second largest industrial and agricultural product supplier of our neighbors," he said, adding that the country should further focus on the EU market as well.

He noted that Turkey's industrial infrastructure and industrial exports were more powerful than its neighbors and that this would make the city a hub for world's culture, tourism and finance.

MOST POPULAR

  1. YPG pullout begins as safe zone deal improves: Erdoğan

    YPG pullout begins as safe zone deal improves: Erdoğan

  2. New opportunities for integration and cooperation: Op-ed

    New opportunities for integration and cooperation: Op-ed

  3. High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

    High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

  4. European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

    European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

  5. Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

    Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation
Recommended
Turkey, Ethiopia to enhance railway sector cooperation

Turkey, Ethiopia to enhance railway sector cooperation
Turkey aims to surpass $20B trade volume with China

Turkey aims to surpass $20B trade volume with China
Over 7,600 companies founded in September

Over 7,600 companies founded in September
Turkeys net intl investment position recovers in August

Turkey's net int'l investment position recovers in August

Court asks booking.com to make changes to lift ban

Court asks booking.com to make changes to lift ban
Presidency submits budget motion to parliament

Presidency submits budget motion to parliament
WORLD 15 die in dam collapse at Siberian gold mine

15 die in dam collapse at Siberian gold mine

Fifteen people were killed and another 13 missing after an illegally built dam collapsed at a gold mine in a remote Siberian settlement on Oct. 19, in the latest deadly accident to hit Russia.
ECONOMY Turkey, Ethiopia to enhance railway sector cooperation

Turkey, Ethiopia to enhance railway sector cooperation

Turkey and Ethiopia on Oct. 18 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further enhance cooperation in the railway sector. 
SPORTS Over 1B people watch 2019 Womens World Cup: FIFA

Over 1B people watch 2019 Women's World Cup: FIFA 

More than one billion people watched the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, setting a new audience record for the competition, FIFA says         