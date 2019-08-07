Total Oil Turkiye becomes sponsor of national basketball team

ISTANBUL

Total Oil Türkiye, owned by Demirören Group, has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF).

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Istanbul on Aug. 6, Demirören Group chair Yıldırım Demirören said, “This is not the first time we, as Demirören Group, support Turkish basketball. As you may remember, our company Milangaz supported Beşiktaş Basketball team. During our sponsorship, Beşiktaş won three cups in a single season.”

Yıldırım Demirören noted that the sponsorship agreement will be valid for three years.

“‘Courage is important. Successful people are people of courage,’ this was the motto of late Erdoğan Demirören, our everlasting honorary chair and the founder of our group, which guides us. Today, I remember Erdoğan Demirören, who made huge contributions to Turkish football, basketball and volleyball, with deep respect,” Yıldırım Demirören said.

For his part, Hidayet Türkoğlu, TBF chief, thanked Demirören Group for its support for the Turkish basketball.