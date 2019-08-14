Top Niger, S Leone diplomats due in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Top diplomats from the West African countries of Niger and Sierra Leone are visiting Turkey’s capital Ankara on Aug. 15, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Aug. 14.

Kalla Ankourao, Niger’s foreign minister, is arriving in Turkey on a two-day visit on Aug. 15. He also holds the portfolio of African integration and Nigerians abroad.

“It will be the first visit at the Foreign Ministry level from Niger to Turkey,” the statement said.

The statement added that all aspects of bilateral relations between two countries will be discussed and views on regional and international issues will also be exchanged during the visit.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also announced that Nabeela F. Tunis, Sierra Leone’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, will also arrive in Ankara ‪on Thursday for a three-day-visit.

During this first foreign ministerial visit from Sierra Leone to Turkeys, “steps to improve our cooperation in various fields will be discussed, and views on regional issues will be exchanged," said the ministry statement.