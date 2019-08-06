Thousands march against planned gold mine in Kaz Mountains

  • August 06 2019 11:45:11

ÇANAKKALE
Tens of thousands staged a large protest on the outskirts of a small town in the northwestern province of Çanakkale on Aug. 5. against what they say will be pollution from a foreign-owned gold mine project.

Public opposition to the site owned by Doğu Biga Mining, the Turkish subsidiary of Canada-based Alamos Gold Inc., mounted after the firm allegedly cut down four times the number of trees than it declared in an environmental impact report.

Near the town of Kirazlı, a few dozen environmentalists have slept in tents since July 26 as part of what they call a “Watch for Water and Conscience.”

Activists say cyanide will be used to extract gold in the Alamos project and will contaminate the soil and waters of a nearby dam.

On Aug. 5, some 5,000 protesters from across the country gathered on a hill near the planned mine site carrying signs reading: “Don’t come if you like gold,” and “We can do without gold, we can’t do without the Kaz Mountains.”

From there they walked to the project site where security forces were limited to a few dozen gendarmerie, and they were allowed entry to a field on the property.

The mine will harm the ecological balance of a wooded region near Kaz Mountains (or Mount Ida, as mentioned in Homer’s Iliad) which produces huge amounts of oxygen and is home to diverse flora, said Rebiye Ünüvar, deputy mayor of Çanakkale.

“In six years, they will leave after this area becomes arid and is turned into a desert,” she said. “We will fight until the end to stop the eco-slaughter here.”

TEMA, a charitable group focusing on forestry, said 195,000 trees were cut down for the project, well above the 46,000 target previously announced by Doğu Biga.

A statement by Doğu Biga said 13,400 trees had been cut down for the mine and that trees would re-planted in the area once work is completed. The company did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Turkey's op in N Syria to move different phase soon: Erdoğan

Turkey's op in N Syria to move different phase soon: Erdoğan
Educational cost of 4,500 kids covered by e-waste campaign

Educational cost of 4,500 kids covered by e-waste campaign
Music played in ships in Bosphorus lead to complaints

Music played in ships in Bosphorus lead to complaints
Turkey, US officials resume talks on Syria safe zone

Turkey, US officials resume talks on Syria safe zone
Central Bank enables long-term lira swaps

Central Bank enables long-term lira swaps
Turkish jets 'neutralize' 7 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets 'neutralize' 7 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

Indian authorities say they have detained three political leaders in Kashmir because they are a threat to peace, with the Muslim-majority region under lockdown following an explosive government move to revoke its special autonomy.
Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkish airports saw a total of 116.8 million passengers -- including direct transit passengers -- during the first seven months of 2019, the country's air travel authority announced on Aug. 6. 
Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Age is just a number for a 69-year-old Turkish female swimmer, who wants to set an example for young people with her dedication to swimming.