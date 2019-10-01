Thomas Cook Belgium, Netherlands announce bankruptcy

  • October 01 2019 09:37:13

Thomas Cook Belgium, Netherlands announce bankruptcy

BRUSSELS/ ROTTERDAM-Anadolu Agency
Thomas Cook Belgium, Netherlands announce bankruptcy

U.K.-based global travel group Thomas Cook’s Belgium and Netherlands subsidiaries on Sept. 30 announced their bankruptcy. 

In a statement, Thomas Cook Belgium noted that it had 501 employees and 91 bureaus in Belgium, and said that it has gone bankrupt.

In a separate statement, Thomas Cook Netherlands also said that it filed for bankruptcy in a court in Amsterdam, which has been accepted.

The statement noted that Thomas Cook Netherlands had 200 employees.

The major British holiday operator and airline has “ceased trading with immediate effect,” British authorities had announced last week.

The collapse of the iconic 178-year-old British travel group came due to financial difficulties and failure to secure a deal of around £1.1 billion ($1.37 billion).

All bookings by the company -- including flights and holidays -- were canceled.

Around 150,000 people were affected by the flight cancellations.

MOST POPULAR

  1. New residence regulation in North Cyprus

    New residence regulation in North Cyprus

  2. Greek writers praise world-famous Turkish baklava

    Greek writers praise world-famous Turkish baklava

  3. Turkey to strengthen efforts for Syria safe zone

    Turkey to strengthen efforts for Syria safe zone

  4. UN expert blasts Saudi prince over Khashoggi defense

    UN expert blasts Saudi prince over Khashoggi defense

  5. CHP questions tax taken since 1999 earthquake after last week’s tremor

    CHP questions tax taken since 1999 earthquake after last week’s tremor
Recommended
Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market

Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market
Turkish Treasury to repay over $10B debt in October-December

Turkish Treasury to repay over $10B debt in October-December
Foreign debt stock stands at $446.9B end-June

Foreign debt stock stands at $446.9B end-June
Turkeys new economic program for 2020-2022 revealed

Turkey's new economic program for 2020-2022 revealed
Turkey posts $2.5 billion foreign trade gap in August

Turkey posts $2.5 billion foreign trade gap in August

Turkish exporters want to get top spot in Russian fruits market

Turkish exporters want to get top spot in Russian fruits market
WORLD Council of Europe marks 70th anniversary

Council of Europe marks 70th anniversary

A commemorative ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe took place in Strasbourg, France on Oct. 1. 
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market

Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Oct. 1 opened a foreign exchange gold swap market.
SPORTS Galatasaray set for tough test against PSG

Galatasaray set for tough test against PSG

Galatasaray will be hoping for a repeat of its first home fixture in last season’s Champions League as it welcomes the early Group A leader Paris Saint-Germain to Istanbul on Oct. 1.