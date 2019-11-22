Thieves break into house of Fener Greek Patriarch

ISTANBUL

Three masked thieves broke into the house of Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew in the Sarıyer district of Istanbul, which was protected by private security, according to reports.

Only one maid was at home when the thieves broke in, the reports said.

Police forces have launched an investigation into the incident.

It is reported that nothing was stolen from the house and the surrounding security cameras are under review.

Thieves have been identified as a result of the investigation and an operation to capture the suspects continues, according to security sources.