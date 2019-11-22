The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

  • November 22 2019 09:42:00

The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes beats AX Armani Exchange Milan 81-76 on Nov. 21 to earn their fourth straight win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.

The Istanbul-based club claimed the away win with a stellar performance by Tibor Pleiss, who made a 'double-double' at Italy's Mediolanum Forum.

The German center scored 14 points and took 12 rebounds.

Anadolu Efes' American star Shane Larkin produced 17 points and also made five assists.

The team's American forward Chris Singleton scored 11 points and French guard Rodrigue Beaubois tallied 10 points.

AX Armani Exchange Milan's Spanish guard Sergio Rodriguez and Serbian forward Vladimir Micov scored in double digits.

Rodriguez produced 11 points and Micov 10 points.

Rodriguez also made nine assists but could not help his team avoid the home loss.

Following the win, Anadolu Efes is atop the EuroLeague standings. The Istanbul club has a 8-2 win/loss record this season.

They are followed by title contenders Barcelona, which have won seven games and lost two.

Barcelona will take on Israel's Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv in Round 10 on Nov. 22.

AX Armani Exchange Milan are in third place in the EuroLeague standings with a 7-3 win/loss record.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan

    Turkey is curbing dependency on seeds: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey reacts to Netherlands over deported ISIL suspects stripped of nationalities

    Turkey reacts to Netherlands over deported ISIL suspects stripped of nationalities

  3. Turkey catches key man behind ISIL’s major hits

    Turkey catches key man behind ISIL’s major hits

  4. OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

    OECD lifts growth forecasts for Turkey

  5. Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Galatasaray hope to maintain winning streak in Süper Lig

Galatasaray hope to maintain winning streak in Süper Lig
Obradovic in away bid to recover his devastated Fenerbahçe

Obradovic in away bid to recover his devastated Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague
Two foreign terrorists extradited to Netherlands: Ministry

Two foreign terrorists extradited to Netherlands: Ministry
Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL to top EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL to top EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes to face Frances ASVEL

Anadolu Efes to face France's ASVEL
WORLD At least 250 young boys jailed in northeast Syria: UN

At least 250 young boys jailed in northeast Syria: UN

UNICEF says nearly 28,000 foreign children trapped in displacement camps, implying area under YPG/PKK invasion
ECONOMY Turkish travel agency acquires Thomas Cooks German leg

Turkish travel agency acquires Thomas Cook's German leg

Turkish tour operator giant Anex Tour acquired Oger Tours and Bucher Reisen, subsidiaries of bankrupt British travel firm Thomas Cook, announced a trustee governing the bankruptcy process, in a statement late on Nov. 21.
SPORTS The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes beats AX Armani Exchange Milan 81-76 on Nov. 21 to earn their fourth straight win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.