The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes beats AX Armani Exchange Milan 81-76 on Nov. 21 to earn their fourth straight win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.

The Istanbul-based club claimed the away win with a stellar performance by Tibor Pleiss, who made a 'double-double' at Italy's Mediolanum Forum.

The German center scored 14 points and took 12 rebounds.

Anadolu Efes' American star Shane Larkin produced 17 points and also made five assists.

The team's American forward Chris Singleton scored 11 points and French guard Rodrigue Beaubois tallied 10 points.

AX Armani Exchange Milan's Spanish guard Sergio Rodriguez and Serbian forward Vladimir Micov scored in double digits.

Rodriguez produced 11 points and Micov 10 points.

Rodriguez also made nine assists but could not help his team avoid the home loss.

Following the win, Anadolu Efes is atop the EuroLeague standings. The Istanbul club has a 8-2 win/loss record this season.

They are followed by title contenders Barcelona, which have won seven games and lost two.

Barcelona will take on Israel's Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv in Round 10 on Nov. 22.

AX Armani Exchange Milan are in third place in the EuroLeague standings with a 7-3 win/loss record.