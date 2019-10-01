The AKP submits first judiciary reform package to the parliament

  • October 01 2019 15:12:33

The AKP submits first judiciary reform package to the parliament

ANKARA
The AKP submits first judiciary reform package to the parliament

The first Judicial Package, which will a priority of the Turkish Parliament in the new legislative year, was presented to the president of the parliament on Sept. 30.

“From now on, we will present different packages to the Presidency of the Parliament within the framework of the Judicial Strategy Document. Today, the first offer of 39 items is given,” ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Party Group Deputy Chairman Mehmet Muş said on Sept. 30.

The Judicial Reform Strategy Document was unveiled on May 30 to improve the working of the nation’s judiciary.

The reform document will be presented in packages, as each package will focus on different legislation and regulations. It was prepared after long meetings and evaluations with non-governmental organizations, academics and the Union of Turkish Bar Associations.

“We believe that we are preparing an arrangement that will meet the needs of the society as much as possible,” the AKP official said.

 A delegation led by AKP group Deputy Chair Muş exchanged views with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Republican People’s Party (CHP) and opposition İYİ (Good) on the details of the package in the past few weeks.

“In our talks, the opposition parties do not have any serious criticism. The package is very positive,” he stated.

Muş said that the Court of Cassation would open for the crimes that became final in the courts of appeal and touched on the freedom of expression. The regulation aims to ensure the unity of case law, he added.

He recalled practices of prohibition, restriction on some internet web sites and restriction of access.

“We bring restriction not to the entire website but for the content. So the site may remain open, but only the elements of the crime or the subject of the complaint will be blocked,” Muş said.

In the crimes up to a certain year, the legislation will bring a “simple trial” that is”trial without trial” procedure to the Turkish legal system, the AKP official noted.

The package includes the quickening of penal lawsuits, expanding the context of reconciliation and introducing the accelerated procedure of trials.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New residence regulation in North Cyprus

    New residence regulation in North Cyprus

  2. Greek writers praise world-famous Turkish baklava

    Greek writers praise world-famous Turkish baklava

  3. Turkey to strengthen efforts for Syria safe zone

    Turkey to strengthen efforts for Syria safe zone

  4. UN expert blasts Saudi prince over Khashoggi defense

    UN expert blasts Saudi prince over Khashoggi defense

  5. CHP questions tax taken since 1999 earthquake after last week’s tremor

    CHP questions tax taken since 1999 earthquake after last week’s tremor
Recommended
CHP questions tax taken since 1999 earthquake after last week’s tremor

CHP questions tax taken since 1999 earthquake after last week’s tremor
Turkish parliament to open new legislative year

Turkish parliament to open new legislative year

Judicial reform document to be presented to President Erdoğan this week

Judicial reform document to be presented to President Erdoğan this week
Gov’t to introduce judicial reform document to opposition parties

Gov’t to introduce judicial reform document to opposition parties
The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

Top court says ruling not an endorsement of Academics for Peace petition

Top court says ruling not an endorsement of 'Academics for Peace' petition
WORLD Council of Europe marks 70th anniversary

Council of Europe marks 70th anniversary

A commemorative ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe took place in Strasbourg, France on Oct. 1. 
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market

Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Oct. 1 opened a foreign exchange gold swap market.
SPORTS Galatasaray set for tough test against PSG

Galatasaray set for tough test against PSG

Galatasaray will be hoping for a repeat of its first home fixture in last season’s Champions League as it welcomes the early Group A leader Paris Saint-Germain to Istanbul on Oct. 1.