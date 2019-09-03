The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has decided to seek the expulsion of former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu, along with former MPs Selçuk Özdağ, Ayhan Sefer Üstün and Abdullah Başcı from its ranks.

Party officials unanimously agreed to apply to the Central Disciplinary Board to order the expulsions on the grounds that Davutoğlu and the three former MPs violated the AKP’s rules of procedure.

Then the AKP’s Disciplinary Committee Chairman Ahmet Aydin will convene the board and request an oral and written defense by the four men.

If the defendants do not meet the deadline for their responses, they will automatically lose their place in the AKP.

The former prime minister, who also served as foreign minister and a close aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the time, has recently been critical of the AKP’s policies.

Davutoğlu served as prime minister between 2014 and 2016 before falling out with Erdoğan. He left the office three years ago.He has also criticized the alliance between the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

