Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

  • October 30 2019 09:33:00

ANKARA
Russia informed Turkish authorities that terrorists withdrew from northern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 29.

"The 120-hour agreement with the U.S. and the 150-hour agreement with Russia, that we made ended. We will have talks tomorrow," Erdoğan said at a reception for Republic Day in capital, Ankara.

Erdoğan said that, apart from Turkey, everyone who is interested in Syria has primary goal of controlling oil resources.

"A primitive understanding that considers a drop of oil more valuable than a drop of blood, is blatantly obvious," he said.

He went on to say that, Turkey is the only country that prioritizes only people rather than opportunities of oil and power, when looking at Syria.

"Turkey has shown what it can do with its own means and without getting permission, when it comes to national security and historical responsibilities,” he said, adding that Turkey's operation has shown once again that the efforts to weaken Turkey are futile.

Referring to the terror attacks on Turkey, Erdoğan said if these attacks can not be successful despite the huge support [from certain external powers], it is due to the strong and determined stance of the Turkish nation.

“We have rights in these lands, seas. We have no business where we have no rights,” Erdoğan also mentioned, referring to the Eastern Mediterranean issue.

Erdoğan highlighted that there has been no regret for those who stood with Turkey in the past, and no one, who has been hostile to Turkey, got better, throughout history.

'Turkey to never allow terror corridor in south border'

Turkey will never allow a terror corridor in its southern border, fighting against terrorism will continue with determination, National Defense Ministry said on Oct. 29.

"It has been reported by the Russian Federation that YPG has been taken out 30 kilometers away beginning from the Turkey-Syria border as well as out of Manbij and Tal Rifat with their heavy weapons at the end of 150-hour period," the ministry said in a statement.

Touching on the planned joint patrols between Turkey and Russia, the ministry said that they would be conducted in the west and east of the borders of current Operation Peace Spring at a depth of 10 kilometers, except for the city of Qamishli.

"Turkey will never allow the formation of a terror corridor in the south of its borders, and our fight against the terrorist organizations, particularly DAESH and PKK/YPG, will continue with determination," it added, using the Arabic acronym for ISIL.

The statement also mentioned that establishing a peace corridor will ensure the voluntary and safe return for Syrian refugees to their homes.

 

