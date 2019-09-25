Terror attack on police bus injures 5 in SE Turkey

  • September 25 2019 09:21:00

ADANA-Anadolu Agency
A police vehicle was targeted on Sept. 25 by a terror attack in southeastern Turkey, a local official said.

Mahmut Demirtaş, the provincial governor of Adana, said a police officer and four bystanders were slightly injured by a bomb that targeted a bus carrying police personnel.

Demirtaş said that either an improvised explosive device or a different kind of bomb may have been used in the attack in the central Yüreğir district.

