Teknofest welcomes over 250,000 visitors in 2 days

  • September 20 2019 10:01:58

Teknofest welcomes over 250,000 visitors in 2 days

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Teknofest welcomes over 250,000 visitors in 2 days

Turkey's largest technology and aerospace fair Teknofest Istanbul welcomed over 250,000 visitors in the first two days, the head of the organizer foundation said on Sept. 19. 

The rate of participation to the event, which hosted around 550,000 visitors last year, is higher this year, said Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairman of the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation.

"While the event was visited by people from 60 countries last year, this year people came from 122 countries," he noted.

The event, which will end on Sept. 22, is expected to be attended by a million domestic and international visitors.

Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Turkey’s deputy industry and technology minister, said Teknofest is important to access skilled youth.

He said that competitors in the event are monitored closely, their success will be turned into enterprises and they will have role in R&D teams of Turkey's largest companies. 

Teknofest Istanbul

Istanbul Atatürk Airport is hosting the six-day festival, co-organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation and the Industry and Technology Ministry. Anadolu Agency is the festival’s global communications partner.

The festival will host numerous activities such as aviation shows, seminars, workshops, drone championship, contests, and concerts. 

T3 Foundation, science,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

    2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

  2. Turkey, US to establish patrol bases in Syria safe zone: Defense minister

    Turkey, US to establish patrol bases in Syria safe zone: Defense minister

  3. Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

    Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

  4. Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

    Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

  5. Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch

    Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch
Recommended
Turkey replaces police chiefs in 49 provinces

Turkey replaces police chiefs in 49 provinces
4 foreigners detained over alleged ISIL links in central Turkey

4 foreigners detained over alleged ISIL links in central Turkey
Efforts with US on safe zone to end if delay happens: Defense minister

Efforts with US on safe zone to end if delay happens: Defense minister
Turkey warns Greek Cypriots on unilateral acts in E Med

Turkey warns Greek Cypriots on unilateral acts in E Med
Polish Sèvres Syndrome: Op-ed

Polish Sèvres Syndrome: Op-ed
Settlement requires a paradigm shift in Cyprus: Op-ed

Settlement requires a paradigm shift in Cyprus: Op-ed
WORLD Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete official results

Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete official results

Near-complete official results on Sept. 20 confirmed a deadlock in Israel's general election this week, putting Benny Gantz's party as the largest but without an obvious path to form a majority coalition.    
ECONOMY Turkeys consumer confidence index at 55.8 pts in Sept

Turkey's consumer confidence index at 55.8 pts in Sept

The consumer confidence index stood at 55.8 points in September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 20.
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkey's Şaziye Erdoğan was crowned with the 2019 World Weightlifting Champion title in Thailand on Sept. 18. 