Teknofest Istanbul draws more than 1.7 mln visitors 

  • September 24 2019 10:05:42

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Istanbul's massive Teknofest broke records by drawing more than 1.7 million visitors in its second year, according to a statement from event organizers.       

Some 1.72 million visitors last week attended Teknofest, a six-day technology and aerospace fair in Turkey's commercial capital, to see technological advances from both Turkey and worldwide.       

This year, the festival featured 17,373 teams competing in 19 different areas such as flying car design, robotics, and model satellites.       

During the competitions, teams were provided with financial support of approximately 4 million Turkish liras ($697,000), and top award-winners received more than 3 million Turkish liras ($522,445).        

The festival also featured numerous activities such as aviation shows, seminars, workshops, a drone championship, contests, and concerts.       

Istanbul Atatürk Airport hosted the festival, co-organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation and the Industry and Technology Ministry.       

On Sept. 21 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also attended the high-tech festival.       

