Tea exports soar 15 percent in 2019

  • January 20 2020 12:35:07

TRABZON
Local growers shipped 4,000 tons of tea to 110 countries last year to generate $15.3 million in export revenues, Anadolu Agency has reported, citing data from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters’ Association (DKİB).

Last year’s exports marked a 15 percent increase compared with 2018 when tea exports stood at around 3,600 tons.

Belgium, which purchased some 1,600 tons of tea, was the main export market for local tea producers, with $5.8 million. In terms of volume exports to this country, it soared 124 percent on an annual basis, while in terms of value the increase was 85 percent.

Germany was the second-largest buyer with $2 million followed by North Cyprus with $1.7 million.

Companies operating from the eastern Black Sea region exported 2,800 tons of tea, bagging a total of $8.5 million in revenues in 2019, up from 2,400 tons of tea shipments and $6.5 million of revenues collected in 2018.

The main export market for the region’s growers was Belgium which absorbed $5.8 million worth of tea produced in the area. The U.S. came second with $694,000, followed by North Cyprus with $ 544,000.

Turkish tea has gained more international recognition which helped to boost exports, said Şaban Turgut, the head of DKİB.

“Çaykur’s [General Directorate of Tea Enterprises] participation in international food fairs and promotion of locally produced tea help us a great deal. We can boost exports further if private companies take part in global food exhibitions. This year we are expecting higher export revenues,” he said.

ECONOMY

