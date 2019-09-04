Syria's Idlib faces devastation like Aleppo: Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Syria's Idlib faces gradual devastation, just like the Aleppo city of the war-torn country, the Turkish president said on Sept. 3.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's remarks came at a press conference following a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey's capital.

"Turkey is not expelling and closing its doors to refugees, but we will be happy if we can help the establishment of a safe zone [in Syria]," Erdoğan said.

Last Saturday, the Turkish president said in Istanbul that Turkey will apply its own plan of action if Turkish soldiers are not allowed to control safe zone in Syria.

In three weeks, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, Turkey will use the last possibility to find a compromise with the U.S. on building a safe zone along the eastern line of the Euphrates River, he said.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria - Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch- to purge the region of terrorist groups ISIL and the YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the illegal PKK.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, for his part, hailed Erdoğan's proposal on Syria safe zone, saying: "Turkey doesn't want money but a safe zone with schools, houses and investment inside it."

Also addressing the bilateral trade relations with Turkey, Babis said the trade volume between the two countries could be increased.

Czech premier underlined the great cooperation potential between the two countries, especially in areas such as energy and defense industry.

“We would like to see Turkish companies in our country," Babis said, mentioning the opportunities in the construction area.