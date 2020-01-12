Syrian regime airstrikes kill 17 civilians in Idlib despite truce

  • January 12 2020 13:02:08

Syrian regime airstrikes kill 17 civilians in Idlib despite truce

IDLIB-Anadolu Agency
At least 17 civilians were killed in airstrikes on Jan. 11 by the Bashar al-Assad regime in northwestern Syria, said a local civil defense agency. 

Regime warplanes have targeted Idlib’s city center, Maarrat al-Numan, and Saraqib districts and 11 villages in the morning hours, said the White Helmets.

At least seven people were killed in the city center, six in the village of Binnish, four in the village of Al-Nerab, including two children while 50 others were injured.

Following the airstrikes, civil defense teams launched search and rescue efforts.

Turkey announced on Jan. 10 that a new cease-fire in Idlib rocked by violence -- though “acts of aggression” are already officially banned -- is set to start just after midnight on Jan. 12.

Separately on Jan. 9, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced a cease-fire in the region taking effect at 2.00 p.m. local time (1200GMT).

Turkey and Russia agreed in September 2018 to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone, killing at least 1,300 civilians since the agreement.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to some four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from throughout the war-weary country.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. officials.

ceasefire,

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 12 renewed a cross-border aid operation into Syria for another six months and only from two border crossings with Turkey in the northwest of the war-torn country not controlled by President Bashar al-Assad.
The number of passengers using Istanbul’s three airports, namely Istanbul, Sabiha Gökçen and Atatürk, increased by 1.55 million to stand at 104.1 million in 2019.
Turkey’s national volleyball team will take on Germany in the CEV European qualification finals for the 2020 Olympic Games on Jan. 11, after beating Poland 3-2.