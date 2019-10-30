Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off in Geneva

  • October 30 2019 16:44:00

Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off in Geneva

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off in Geneva

The Syrian Constitutional Committee -- made up of opposition, civil society, and regime members -- began its work on Oct. 30 in Geneva with UN facilitation.

The committee is mandated, within the context of a UN-facilitated Geneva process, to prepare and draft for popular approval constitutional reforms paving the way for a political settlement in Syria.

Special UN Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, together with the Constitutional Committee co-chairs, Ahmad Kuzbari from the Syrian regime and HadiAlbahra from the opposition, launched the start of the committee's work in an opening ceremony with its 150 members.

"This is a historic moment," Pedersen told the opening ceremony.

Pedersen said he expects the committee to be "patient and persistent."

"I know that it is not easy for all of you to be here and to gather in this room, and I respect that. There are deep feelings among you," he added.

Pedersen said that sitting face-to-face and being ready for dialogue and negotiations is a "powerful sign of hope" for Syrians.

During the ceremony, there was no contact between members of the two sides.

Divergent views seeking similarities

Opposition Co-Chair Albahra, for his part, said: "It is no secret that the 150 people gathered in this room today have divergent views on many issues, some simple and some fundamental.

"But after the painful eight years that plagued our people in Syria, we came here determined to seek similarities rather than differences, because we are fully aware of the expectations of an entire nation awaiting salvation from an unimaginable suffering."

Albahra added their objective is to revive Syria for all Syrians through a process that is committed to respecting political pluralism.

"To do that, we must change the current situation and must change the way we think and stop thinking emotionally. We must start listening to each other and determining the commonalities between one another," he added.

Kuzbari, leading the regime delegation, affirmed that they would work sincerely on everything that can improve conditions for the public.

"This can only succeed with strong and clear determination to preserve the unity and sovereignty and independence of our people," he said.

Kuzbari warned that the presence of any foreign forces on their territory "threatens the entire political process."

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, over 5 million civilians have become refugees. Turkey hosts 3.6 million of them, more than any country in the world.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

    US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  2. Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

    Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

  3. Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

    Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

  4. Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

    Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

  5. Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

    Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge
Recommended
Lebanons Aoun asks govt to work in caretaker role

Lebanon's Aoun asks gov't to work in caretaker role
Bosnian court jails ex-soldier over war crimes

Bosnian court jails ex-soldier over war crimes
Iran closes border crossing with protest-hit Iraq

Iran closes border crossing with protest-hit Iraq
Turkey to open consulate in Japans Nagoya city

Turkey to open consulate in Japan's Nagoya city

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg refuses environmental award

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg refuses environmental award

Chileans reject presidents concessions, plan new protests

Chileans reject president's concessions, plan new protests
WORLD Lebanons Aoun asks govt to work in caretaker role

Lebanon's Aoun asks gov't to work in caretaker role

Lebanese President Michel Aoun asks Prime Minister Saad Hariri to continue as a caretaker premier, until a new government is formed.

ECONOMY Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Turkey’s oil imports increased by 12 percent from a year ago to climb to 4.2 million tons in August, a report by EPDK shows
SPORTS NBA: Davis historic double-double leads Lakers to win

NBA: Davis' historic double-double leads Lakers to win

Los Angeles Lakers defeats Memphis Grizzlies 120-91 on Oct. 29 to gain their third win of the season