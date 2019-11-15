Syria: Russia deploys in bases east of Euphrates River

JARABULUS-Anadolu Agency

Russia, supporting Assad regime in Syria, settled in two bases in Ayn al-Arab previously emptied by the U.S. soldiers, according to local sources.

Russia deployed in Sarrin and Sabit bases, located in the northern district of Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, east of the Euphrates River.

The bases were previously evacuated by the U.S. during Operation Peace Spring, Turkey's anti-terror offensive in northern Syria, according to the information Anadolu Agency obtained from local sources.

After evacuating the bases, the U.S. forces redeployed in Sarrin base after Turkey paused the operation and on Nov. 13, it evacuated the base again.

The bases are located around 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the Turkey-Syria border.