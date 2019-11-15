Syria: Russia deploys in bases east of Euphrates River

  • November 15 2019 15:22:35

Syria: Russia deploys in bases east of Euphrates River

JARABULUS-Anadolu Agency
Syria: Russia deploys in bases east of Euphrates River

Russia, supporting Assad regime in Syria, settled in two bases in Ayn al-Arab previously emptied by the U.S. soldiers, according to local sources.

Russia deployed in Sarrin and Sabit bases, located in the northern district of Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, east of the Euphrates River.

The bases were previously evacuated by the U.S. during Operation Peace Spring, Turkey's anti-terror offensive in northern Syria, according to the information Anadolu Agency obtained from local sources.

After evacuating the bases, the U.S. forces redeployed in Sarrin base after Turkey paused the operation and on Nov. 13, it evacuated the base again.

The bases are located around 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the Turkey-Syria border.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US envoy says Turkey correct on Kurds who fled NE Syria

    US envoy says Turkey correct on Kurds who fled NE Syria

  2. Turkey won’t give up on Russia’s S-400, says president

    Turkey won’t give up on Russia’s S-400, says president

  3. Turkey’s Fathomless Lake wiped off map in treasure hunting

    Turkey’s Fathomless Lake wiped off map in treasure hunting

  4. Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers

    Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers

  5. Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

    Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain
Recommended
Turkish Cyprus celebrates foundation anniversary

Turkish Cyprus celebrates foundation anniversary
India pays 15 percent of sum for Russian S400 missiles: report

India pays 15 percent of sum for Russian S400 missiles: report
US vows to continue effort as anti-ISIL group meets

US vows to continue effort as anti-ISIL group meets
Merkel, Macron slammed for silence on Khashoggi

Merkel, Macron slammed for silence on Khashoggi
Spain: Acting premier aims to form govt by December

Spain: Acting premier aims to form gov't by December

Morales hails UN for sending special envoy to Bolivia

Morales hails UN for sending special envoy to Bolivia
WORLD Syria: Russia deploys in bases east of Euphrates River

Syria: Russia deploys in bases east of Euphrates River

Russia settles in two bases in Ayn al-Arab previously emptied by the US soldiers

ECONOMY Global debt hits over $250T in H1: US-based trade group

Global debt hits over $250T in H1: US-based trade group

The global debt jumped by $7.5 trillion to reach $250.09 trillion year-on-year in the first half of 2019, said a global trade group of financial institutions
SPORTS Turkey draw Iceland 0-0, bag EURO 2020 ticket

Turkey draw Iceland 0-0, bag EURO 2020 ticket

Turkish national football team advanced to the UEFA EURO 2020 finals after goalless tie against Iceland evening in Group H qualifying match