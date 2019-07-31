Suspected rail robber detained in eastern Turkey

VAN

A suspect was detained on July 31 for allegedly robbing several tons of railway tracks in Turkey's eastern Van province, said the local gendarmerie command in a statement.

The gendarmerie was tipped off about the theft in Dereüstü in İpekyolu, Van by locals, said the statement.

The gendarmerie found the stolen Turkish State Railways (TCDD) tracks buried in the suspect's yard, located some 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) from the railway, it added.

Thirteen rails, 250 meters (820 feet) long and weighing 12 tons (26,000 pounds), were delivered to the TCDD's road maintenance facilities in Van, and the suspect was detained.