Suspected bank robber persuaded to surrender

  • December 17 2019 16:05:22

Suspected bank robber persuaded to surrender

ISTANBUL
Suspected bank robber persuaded to surrender

An Uzbek national who attempted an armed robbery at a private bank in Antalya province was detained after being convinced by the security forces.

The suspect walked in a private bank early on on Dec. 17 in Muratpaşa district of Antalya province, while carrying a mechanism, which had the appearance of a bomb, in his hand, according to Demirören News Agency.

The suspect forced the security guard to lie on the ground, took the gun from him and ordered the bank employees and customers to go outside.

“Get your coat while going outside, It’s cold. You’ll be back in an hour. Don’t worry,” the suspect said to employees, according to testimony of a bank customer.

Customers and bank employees who fled in panic first thought it was an security exercise or a joke, it was reported.

After a special operations team was dispatched to the scene, the suspect was persuaded to surrender as a result of the efforts of police officers.

In a statement, the Governor’s Office of Antalya said that the suspect was an Uzbek national born in 1979, allegedly a doctor and was carrying a blank pistol during the robbery.

The suspect was defrauded and engaged in the robbery to draw attention to his case, he said, according to the statement.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

    No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

  2. Main opposition CHP objects to sending troops to Libya

    Main opposition CHP objects to sending troops to Libya

  3. Pentagon chief says has to speak with Turkish counterpart for İncirlik comments

    Pentagon chief says has to speak with Turkish counterpart for İncirlik comments

  4. Turkey is going nuclear by 2030: Part 2

    Turkey is going nuclear by 2030: Part 2

  5. Turkey urges ‘more equal burden sharing’ on refugees

    Turkey urges ‘more equal burden sharing’ on refugees
Recommended
İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links
Turkey honors diplomats killed in Sydney

Turkey honors diplomats killed in Sydney
Turkey names its celestial objects Anadolu and Göktürk

Turkey names its celestial objects 'Anadolu' and 'Göktürk'
Loggerhead Tuba sets sail to Mediterranean again

Loggerhead Tuba sets sail to Mediterranean again
Linden as valuable as gold in Turkey during winter

Linden as valuable as gold in Turkey during winter
Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000
WORLD More equitable refugee response needed: UN chief

'More equitable' refugee response needed: UN chief

UN's Guterres says Global Refugee Forum in Geneva is a chance to discard old model of support for refugees

ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock at $118B in October

Short-term foreign debt stock at $118B in October

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $118 billion as of October, the country's Central Bank said on Dec. 16.
SPORTS Žalgiris host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes as race heats up

Žalgiris host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes as race heats up

Lithuania's Žalgiris Kaunas will host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.