Suspect in Philadelphia police standoff taken into custody

  • August 15 2019 10:06:24

Suspect in Philadelphia police standoff taken into custody

Reuters
Suspect in Philadelphia police standoff taken into custody

Police said they took into custody early on the suspect in a seven-hour shooting standoff in a north Philadelphia home that left six officers wounded after a barrage of bullets.

The standoff, which began after a gunman opened fire on police officers seeking to serve a felony narcotics warrant, followed a string of mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio, in which gunmen used semi-automatic rifles.

SWAT teams were still securing the home after midnight, said police spokesman Eric Gripp, but few details were immediately available about how the suspected gunman, identified by media as Maurice Hill, 36, was taken into custody.

Police moved in about five hours into the standoff, which lasted from 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday until just after midnight. The six officers were wounded after trying to serve the warrant to someone in a house, police said. All are expected to recover.

Media said the gunman was armed with a semi-automatic rifle, similar to the popular AK-47, and several handguns. Some reports said at least 100 shots were fired.

A SWAT team rescued two police officers and three civilians who were trapped in the house with the suspect, police said on Wednesday.

SWAT officers rescued the officers and three suspects by stealth, without the gunman knowing they had entered the home, police commissioner Richard Ross said.

"We've gone from a hostage situation to a barricade because all the hostages were taken out safely," Ross told reporters, adding that it was "astounding" there had not been a greater tragedy.

All six wounded officers were released from hospital, with one officer surviving a bullet graze to the head and another after a bullet hit body armor on his back.

"Many of them had to escape through windows and doors to escape from a barrage of bullets," Ross added.

The gunman fired on a SWAT truck parked outside the residence in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood, with rounds peppering buildings across the street as residents stayed in their homes.

The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing police sources, identified the suspected gunman as Hill, 36, a Philadelphia man with a history of gun, drugs and assault convictions.

Attorney Shaka Mzee Johnson, who, court documents show, recently represented Hill, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ross said the gunman stopped firing as night set in, fuelling optimism for an eventual surrender.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was angry the gunman was able to amass

"We've got to get these weapons out of people's hands," Kenney said after visiting wounded officers in hospital.

"This government, both on a federal and states level, don't want to do anything about getting these guns off the streets and out of the hands of criminals."

President Donald Trump was monitoring the situation in Philadelphia, the White House said.    

Philadelphia, shooting, Trump

MOST POPULAR

  1. New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

    New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

  2. US stalling on Syria safe zone will not work: Turkish FM

    US stalling on Syria safe zone will not work: Turkish FM

  3. Turkey’s southern Lara coastline declared protected area

    Turkey’s southern Lara coastline declared protected area

  4. Women on duty: Turkey's coast guard officers

    Women on duty: Turkey's coast guard officers

  5. Turkey's budget posts $12.3B deficit in January-July

    Turkey's budget posts $12.3B deficit in January-July
Recommended
Colorful marine life of Turkey to be exhibited at UN

Colorful marine life of Turkey to be exhibited at UN
Trump ties China trade deal to humane Hong Kong resolution

Trump ties China trade deal to 'humane' Hong Kong resolution
Epstein autopsy report finds broken bones in neck: Report

Epstein autopsy report finds broken bones in neck: Report
Alleged Christchurch gunman sends letter from prison cell

Alleged Christchurch gunman sends letter from prison cell
US rapper A$AP Rocky spared jail after being found guilty of Stockholm brawl

US rapper A$AP Rocky spared jail after being found guilty of Stockholm brawl
Irans Khamenei backs Yemens Houthi movement, calls for dialogue

Iran's Khamenei backs Yemen's Houthi movement, calls for dialogue
WORLD Colorful marine life of Turkey to be exhibited at UN

Colorful marine life of Turkey to be exhibited at UN

At the heart of the most recent geopolitical debate, the eastern Mediterranean Sea is also a hub of a vibrant marine life and biodiversity. To showcase that, Turkey’s Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV) will be opening a photo exhibit at the U.N. headquarters in New York next week.
ECONOMY Turkeys budget posts $12.3B deficit in January-July

Turkey's budget posts $12.3B deficit in January-July

Turkey's central government budget balance saw a deficit of around 68.7 billion Turkish liras ($12.3 billion) in the first seven months of 2019, the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Aug. 15.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer wins bronze in South Korea

Turkish swimmer wins bronze in South Korea

Turkey’s Pınar İdel captured a bronze in the women’s 100-meter butterfly (50-54) at the 2019 FINA World Masters Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Aug. 15.