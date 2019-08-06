Strategic financing pack reaches 11,500 firms

  • August 06 2019 09:53:00

Strategic financing pack reaches 11,500 firms

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Strategic financing pack reaches 11,500 firms

A financing package in Turkey for strategic sectors has reached 11,500 companies so far, Turkish state lenders announced in a joint press release on Aug 5.

Within the scope of the financing package, a 5.2 billion Turkish liras ($936.5 million) credit limit was allocated to 11,500 companies, said in the press release.

Three banks -- Ziraat, Vakıf, Halk -- also issued 1.7 billion Turkish liras ($306.1 million) of loans for the companies, the statement read.

Turkey announced last May a 30-billion Turkish lira (some $5.4 billion) financing package, dubbed "İVME", for sectors with export potential but afflicted by the foreign trade deficit and high import dependency.

Public banks provide $307 mln in loans to some 12,000 firms
Public banks provide $307 mln in loans to some 12,000 firms

Over half of the credit limit was allocated to the machinery and devices sector, followed by the chemical-plastic and agriculture-animal feed sectors.

Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak said on Twitter that the package proceeded successfully towards its target of quality and sustainable growth.

Turkey, finance, credit limit, İVME

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss India’s Kashmir move

    Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss India’s Kashmir move

  2. Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

    Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

  3. Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

    Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

  4. EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

    EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

  5. Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested

    Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested
Recommended
Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July
Turkish domestic tourism expenses up 10.8% in Q1

Turkish domestic tourism expenses up 10.8% in Q1
US commerce secretary to visit Turkey in September

US commerce secretary to visit Turkey in September
Public banks provide $307 mln in loans to some 12,000 firms

Public banks provide $307 mln in loans to some 12,000 firms
Turkish Central Bank raises reserve requirements for FX

Turkish Central Bank raises reserve requirements for FX
Annual inflation rate in July at 16.65%

Annual inflation rate in July at 16.65%
WORLD India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

Indian authorities say they have detained three political leaders in Kashmir because they are a threat to peace, with the Muslim-majority region under lockdown following an explosive government move to revoke its special autonomy.
ECONOMY Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkish airports saw a total of 116.8 million passengers -- including direct transit passengers -- during the first seven months of 2019, the country’s air travel authority announced on Aug. 6. 
SPORTS Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Age is just a number for a 69-year-old Turkish female swimmer, who wants to set an example for young people with her dedication to swimming.