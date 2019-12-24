Story of hazelnut to be told at museum

  • December 24 2019 15:48:14

Story of hazelnut to be told at museum

ORDU
Story of hazelnut to be told at museum

A new museum is set to open its doors in the Black Sea province of Ordu, the motherland of hazelnut.

The historic three-story Kahraman Sağra Mansion was recently restored with the initiatives of the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry to become the “Museum of the Story of Hazelnut.”

The museum was established with items belonging to the local community and materials collected from institutions.

Everything on hazelnut will be exhibited in the museum, Uğur Toparlak, the city’s tourism and culture director, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Toparlak said they were happy to see an unused building turned into a museum. The work that started in 2017 is now complete and the museum is waiting for its official inauguration, according to Toparlak.

Hazelnut is one of the primary products that contribute to the region’s economy, said Toparlak, adding that the city is providing a major proportion of the world’s hazelnut production.

Ever since Ordu was founded, the local community has always had a particular relationship with hazelnuts, said Toparlak. “The hazelnut is our life, our food, dish, culture, wedding, and future. The absence of a historical memory of such a precious product that could not be shared with future generations was a significant shortcoming.”

The three-story museum will serve to satisfy the community’s curiosity.

“The museum exhibits the hazelnut’s history, culture, story and everything it adds to our lives. Each artifact here is a part of us. In this museum, we saw ourselves and more importantly, we enhanced the strength of our memory. The city’s historical memory has improved as well,” he said.

Stressing that people who come from other regions are always curious about hazelnuts, he said, adding, “Local and foreign visitors would always wonder how hazelnut is harvested, and how it would come to their tables. Now we can satisfy this curiosity with the museum.”

Materials in the museum were specifically obtained from the locals as well as the hazelnut industry.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

    Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

  2. Trump administration against Turkey sanctions: Report

    Trump administration against Turkey sanctions: Report

  3. Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

    Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

  4. Azerbaijan slams delay in Turkey’s EU membership

    Azerbaijan slams delay in Turkey’s EU membership

  5. Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

    Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas
Recommended
Lütfi Özkök portraits at Istanbul Modern

Lütfi Özkök portraits at Istanbul Modern
Romes Geppetto fixes broken toys for underprivileged children

Rome's 'Geppetto' fixes broken toys for underprivileged children
Metal stars to start Istanbul New Year countdown

Metal stars to start Istanbul New Year countdown
Saturday Night Fever comes to Istanbul stage

Saturday Night Fever comes to Istanbul stage

Fire of Anatolia leaves Aspendos Arena

Fire of Anatolia leaves Aspendos Arena
Elephants in Thailand broken for lucrative animal tourism

Elephants in Thailand 'broken' for lucrative animal tourism
WORLD Syrian regime, allies capture 35 residential areas in Idlib

Syrian regime, allies capture 35 residential areas in Idlib

Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime backed by Russia and Iran has captured 35 residential areas in the past four days in the northwestern Idlib province, which has been designated a de-escalation zone.
ECONOMY Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

The popularity of electric vehicles in Turkey, along with the world, continues to trend upwards, as the country is projected to have some 2.5 million electric cars in 2030.
SPORTS Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Anadolu Efes defeated TOFAS 83-72 on Dec. 23 at away in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.