Spot electricity market trade volume up 17 pct in 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market's trade volume increased year-on-year by 17.17 percent in 2019, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) on Jan. 6.

The trade volume in the day-ahead spot electricity market, which EXIST has operated since 2015, registered at 40.85 billion Turkish liras in 2019 compared to 34.86 billion liras in 2018.

EXIST reported a transaction of 152.11 terawatt-hours in the day-ahead market in 2019.

The highest trade volume on a daily basis was recorded on July 9, 2019 at 176.49 million liras, while the lowest occurred on May 5, 2019 with 7.53 million liras.

Last year, the average electricity rate for one-megawatt hour in the day-ahead spot market was calculated as 260.32 liras.

On a monthly basis in 2019, the average number of participants in the day-ahead market totaled 771.

Turkey's energy exchange company, which is responsible for managing and operating energy markets, including power and gas commodities provides counter-party guarantees in its transactions while ensuring equal access to all market participants.

Daily power consumption down 9.81 pct on Jan 5

Turkey's daily electricity consumption decreased by 9.81 percent to 747,026 megawatt-hours on Jan. 5, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Jan. 6.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 19.00 local time with 36,628 megawatt-hours, data from TEIAS showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest point of 26,976 megawatt-hours at 05.00.

Total electricity production reached 743,242 megawatt-hours on Sunday, with a 10.31 percent decrease compared to the previous day.

The majority of the output came from imported coal plants with 195,185 megawatt-hours.

Natural gas and hydroelectricity followed with 184,884 megawatt-hours and 120,465 megawatt-hours, respectively.

On Jan. 5, Turkey's electricity exports amounted to 5,104 megawatt-hours, while imports totaled 8,888 megawatt-hours.