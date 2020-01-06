Spot electricity market trade volume up 17 pct in 2019

  • January 06 2020 14:24:00

Spot electricity market trade volume up 17 pct in 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Spot electricity market trade volume up 17 pct in 2019

Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market's trade volume increased year-on-year by 17.17 percent in 2019, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) on Jan. 6.

The trade volume in the day-ahead spot electricity market, which EXIST has operated since 2015, registered at 40.85 billion Turkish liras in 2019 compared to 34.86 billion liras in 2018.

EXIST reported a transaction of 152.11 terawatt-hours in the day-ahead market in 2019.

The highest trade volume on a daily basis was recorded on July 9, 2019 at 176.49 million liras, while the lowest occurred on May 5, 2019 with 7.53 million liras.

Last year, the average electricity rate for one-megawatt hour in the day-ahead spot market was calculated as 260.32 liras.

On a monthly basis in 2019, the average number of participants in the day-ahead market totaled 771.

Turkey's energy exchange company, which is responsible for managing and operating energy markets, including power and gas commodities provides counter-party guarantees in its transactions while ensuring equal access to all market participants.

Daily power consumption down 9.81 pct on Jan 5

Turkey's daily electricity consumption decreased by 9.81 percent to 747,026 megawatt-hours on Jan. 5, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Jan. 6.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 19.00 local time with 36,628 megawatt-hours, data from TEIAS showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest point of 26,976 megawatt-hours at 05.00.

Total electricity production reached 743,242 megawatt-hours on Sunday, with a 10.31 percent decrease compared to the previous day.

The majority of the output came from imported coal plants with 195,185 megawatt-hours.

Natural gas and hydroelectricity followed with 184,884 megawatt-hours and 120,465 megawatt-hours, respectively.

On Jan. 5, Turkey's electricity exports amounted to 5,104 megawatt-hours, while imports totaled 8,888 megawatt-hours.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hollywood couple takes an anniversary trip and plays tourists in Istanbul

    Hollywood couple takes an anniversary trip and plays tourists in Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan striving to reduce tensions between US, Iran

    Erdoğan striving to reduce tensions between US, Iran

  3. EastMed won't be realized without Turkish approval, Turkish Cypriot premier says

    EastMed won't be realized without Turkish approval, Turkish Cypriot premier says

  4. Russian begins gas flows to Europe via TurkStream

    Russian begins gas flows to Europe via TurkStream

  5. Turkey in diplomatic efforts to defuse tension over US-Iran row

    Turkey in diplomatic efforts to defuse tension over US-Iran row
Recommended
Turkeys first indigenous car makes a splash, says minister

Turkey's first indigenous car makes a splash, says minister
Book publishing grows by over 3 pct in 2019

Book publishing grows by over 3 pct in 2019
Oil prices up 2 pct as Middle East tensions escalate

Oil prices up 2 pct as Middle East tensions escalate
New registered vehicles rise 0.8 pct in November

New registered vehicles rise 0.8 pct in November
Nearly 750,000 Mercedes cars recalled in US

Nearly 750,000 Mercedes cars recalled in US
Russian begins gas flows to Europe via TurkStream

Russian begins gas flows to Europe via TurkStream

WORLD NATO to convene with Middle East agenda

NATO to convene with Middle East agenda

NATO ambassadors will meet at their Brussels headquarters on Jan. 6 as Middle East tensions mount after U.S. forces killed a top Iranian general. 
ECONOMY Turkeys first indigenous car makes a splash, says minister

Turkey's first indigenous car makes a splash, says minister

With interest in Turkey's first indigenous car already running high, the procedure for pre-orders will be set up soon, according to the country's industry and technology minister.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes lead Turkish basketball leagues first half

Anadolu Efes lead Turkish basketball league's first half

Anadolu Efes toppled Pınar Karşıyaka 82-80 in Sunday's ING Basketball Süper Lig clash to lead the Turkish division's first half.