Spanish banker gets jail term for trying to smuggle out Picasso work

  • January 17 2020 10:24:11

Spanish banker gets jail term for trying to smuggle out Picasso work

MADRID-Agence France-Presse
Spanish banker gets jail term for trying to smuggle out Picasso work

Pablo Picasso's Head of a Young Woman (AFP Photo)

A Spanish court has sentenced a former top banker to 18 months in jail for trying to smuggle a Picasso painting deemed a national treasure out of the country on a sailing yacht.    

The court also fined ex-Bankinter head Jaime Botin 52.4 million euros ($58.4 million), according to the Madrid court ruling issued on January 14 which was made public on Jan. 16.    

It awarded ownership of the work, "Head of a Young Girl", to the Spanish state.    

Botin, 83, is unlikely to go to prison as in Spain first offenders for non-violent crimes are usually spared jail time for sentences of less than two years.    

French customs seized the work, which is estimated to be worth 26 million euros, in July 2015 on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, halting what they said was an attempt by Botin to export it to Switzerland to sell it.    

His lawyers argued at the time that he was sending it for storage in a vault in Geneva but the court found him guilty of "smuggling cultural goods" for removing the painting "from national territory without a permit".    

Botin, whose family are one of the founders of the Santander banking group, had been trying since 2012 to obtain authorisation to export the painting.    

However Spain's culture ministry refused the request because there was "no similar work on Spanish territory" from the same period in Picasso's life.    

In 2015, a top Spanish court sided with the authorities and declared the work of art "unexportable" on the grounds that it was of "cultural interest".    

Picasso painted it during his pre-Cubist phase in Gosol, Catalonia, in 1906. It was bought by Botin in London in 1977.    

Botin's lawyers had argued that the work should not be subjected to an export ban since it was acquired in Britain and was on board a British-flagged vessel when it was seized.     

When customs officials boarded the yacht, its captain only presented two documents -- one of which was the court ruling ordering that the painting be kept in Spain.    

The painting is currently stored at the Reina Sofia modern art museum in Madrid, which houses Picasso's large anti-war masterpiece "Guernica". 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

    Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

  2. Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

    Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

  3. Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

    Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

  4. Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

  5. New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul

    New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul
Recommended
Haftar seeks support in Greece

Haftar seeks support in Greece
Ukraine PM says dont jump to conclusions after submitting resignation letter

Ukraine PM says 'don't jump to conclusions' after submitting resignation letter
France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East
Israel detains five Finnish citizens for trying to cross Gaza fence

Israel detains five Finnish citizens for trying to cross Gaza fence
China reports 2nd death from virus behind pneumonia outbreak

China reports 2nd death from virus behind pneumonia outbreak
Eleven US troops injured in Jan 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq

Eleven US troops injured in Jan 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq
WORLD Haftar seeks support in Greece

Haftar seeks support in Greece

The commander of forces fighting the U.N.-supported government in war-torn Libya has begun meetings in Athens.
ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Turkey's central bank on Jan. 17 reported that the country's short-term external debt stock amounted to $114.6 billion as of the end of November 2019.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko suffered a frustrating home loss to Barcelona on Jan. 17 that ended the Istanbul club's three-game winning streak in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.